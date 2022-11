UMaine leads extensive review of Arctic freshwater response to climate change. Though freshwater systems are known to be important indicators for understanding climate change, little has been done to connect the existing science on freshwater bodies in the Arctic in order to determine patterns that will help better understand the region. A University of Maine-led review has tied together the existing research about Arctic freshwater systems’ “sentinel responses” — the physical, chemical and biological shifts caused by climate forcings — to help researchers and policymakers better incorporate these important systems into their work in the Arctic.

2 DAYS AGO