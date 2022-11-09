Read full article on original website
2022 Election: Solution to voting machine problems found, Maricopa County claims
PHOENIX - Maricopa County officials say they have identified a solution after about 20% of their polling sites were experiencing issues with tabulation machines across the Valley on Election Day. "Maricopa County has identified the solution for the tabulation issues at about 60 Vote Centers. County technicians have changed the...
Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’
PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
Voting Machine Problems in Arizona Fuel Right-Wing Fraud Claims
Voters wait in line outside a polling location at Grace in the Desert Adventist Church in Sun City, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Caitlin O'Hara/The New York Times) Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona prompted a surge of voter fraud claims across right-wing media Tuesday in a sign that election doubts and conspiracy theories would continue to find traction on Election Day.
Why Some Races in Arizona Still Haven't Been Called
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped off on...
Maricopa County best in nation for talent to relocate, scorecard shows
(The Center Square) – Maricopa County, Arizona, remains a popular place for Americans to relocate, according to the latest Lightcast attraction scorecard. The county ranked tops in the Lightcast top-10 talent attraction rankings for large counties. The rankings noted that Maricopa County had the largest net migration in the...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat
University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
'You think I’m playing?': Parent pulls out gun at Phoenix school before officer arrests her
PHOENIX — A child custody dispute ended with a parent pulling out a handgun from her purse at a Phoenix elementary school two months ago, authorities said. Phoenix police released the body camera video from the September 22 incident at Mountain View School in a tweet Monday. It was...
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
