arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Calls Election Day Voting Issues with Maricopa County Tabulation Machines ‘Incompetency,’ Assures Arizona Voters ‘We’re Going to Win’

PHOENIX, Arizona – Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared in downtown Phoenix to cast her official ballot in the 2022 general election. She followed up with reporters to discuss issues facing some Maricopa County voting locations. “They’ve got to fix this problem. This is incompetency. I hope it’s...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The New York Times

Voting Machine Problems in Arizona Fuel Right-Wing Fraud Claims

Voters wait in line outside a polling location at Grace in the Desert Adventist Church in Sun City, Ariz. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Caitlin O'Hara/The New York Times) Reports of dozens of malfunctioning ballot-counting machines in Maricopa County in Arizona prompted a surge of voter fraud claims across right-wing media Tuesday in a sign that election doubts and conspiracy theories would continue to find traction on Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
US News and World Report

Why Some Races in Arizona Still Haven't Been Called

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped off on...
ARIZONA STATE
arizona.edu

UArizona researchers awarded $3.5M to fight extreme heat

University of Arizona researchers have received $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to study the challenges that increasingly extreme weather pose to some of Arizona's largest cities. Their findings will help inform policy decisions that could make cities more resilient to climate change. The research is part of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

The Center Square

