Rep. Liz Cheney used to be one of the standard-bearers of the Republican party—she's literally the heir to one of the most prominent Republicans in modern history. But since she broke with former president Donald Trump, she's strayed far from the party and is now not just campaigning against pro-Trump Republicans, she's endorsing Democrats. After endorsing Michigan Democrat Elissa Slotkin, Cheney says she is now endorsing Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO