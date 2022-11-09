Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Cain Velasquez Speaks After Being Released From Jail
Cain Velasquez posted $1 million bond in his attempted murder case. MMA legend Cain Velasquez had been in jail since February after allegedly shooting at a man named Harry Goularte. According to TMZ, Goularte had been previously arrested for molestation. Velasquez believed that Goularte had molested a close family member, and thus, an altercation took place.
KTLA.com
Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released from jail amid attempted murder, gun case
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as well as a stay-away order from the case’s alleged victims.
themaclife.com
‘Ready to go home, be with the loved ones’: Cain Velasquez makes first comments after bail release
Cain Velasquez is heading home for the first time in eight months. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted $1 million bail on Wednesday following his February 28 arrest in which he allegedly discharged a firearm while in pursuit of a vehicle containing an individual who was accused of abusing a close family member of the retired fighter. Another person, a relative of the alleged intended victim, was struck by a bullet during the incident, after which Velasquez surrendered himself without incident to police.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White on Cain Velasquez release: ‘He should have been home a long time ago’
UFC president Dana White is in New York City for this weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden and spoke about former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez being released from jail. Comedian, podcaster, and former cameraman from TMZ Adam Glyn caught up with White in ‘The Big Apple’ and...
Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate
A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child.Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.While employed as a prison officer, Trevor engaged in a sexual relationship with a prisoner, which resulted in her having a child with him.She used an alias to maintain contact with the prisoner while not on duty and was sharing information with his family abroad.Trevor was also aware the prisoner...
Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping
Schanda Handley and her daughter, Isabella Cumberland, were at their home on a quiet street in Lafayette, Louisiana, on August 6, 2017, when two men appeared at their front door. At first glance they looked like deliverymen, which was a welcome interruption, since Handley had been anxiously awaiting a clothes steamer she had ordered.
Man arrested in connection with 42-year-old homicide cold case using new DNA technology
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Sandra DiFelice, nearly 42 years after her death.
California man who spent 38 years in prison for murder is freed after DNA evidence points to different person
A man who spent more than 38 years behind bars for a 1983 murder and two attempted murders has been released from a California prison after long-untested DNA evidence pointed to a different person, the Los Angeles County district attorney said Friday. The conviction of Maurice Hastings, 69, and a...
MMA Fighting
Dana White happy ‘good man’ Cain Velasquez released on bail: ‘Hopefully the real justice gets served in this case’
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was able to return home for the first time in eight months after being granted bail for multiple charges — a decision Dana White was certainly in favor of. Velasquez is facing 10 total charges, which includes premeditated murder, after he allegedly went...
