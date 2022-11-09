ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Hill, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Cain Velasquez Speaks After Being Released From Jail

Cain Velasquez posted $1 million bond in his attempted murder case. MMA legend Cain Velasquez had been in jail since February after allegedly shooting at a man named Harry Goularte. According to TMZ, Goularte had been previously arrested for molestation. Velasquez believed that Goularte had molested a close family member, and thus, an altercation took place.
KTLA.com

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez released from jail amid attempted murder, gun case

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was released from jail early Wednesday after a a judge granted him bail, KTLA sister station KRON reports. The $1 million bail was approved by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday. He also ordered home detention, GPS monitoring and outpatient treatment for impulse control, as well as a stay-away order from the case’s alleged victims.
MORGAN HILL, CA
themaclife.com

‘Ready to go home, be with the loved ones’: Cain Velasquez makes first comments after bail release

Cain Velasquez is heading home for the first time in eight months. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted $1 million bail on Wednesday following his February 28 arrest in which he allegedly discharged a firearm while in pursuit of a vehicle containing an individual who was accused of abusing a close family member of the retired fighter. Another person, a relative of the alleged intended victim, was struck by a bullet during the incident, after which Velasquez surrendered himself without incident to police.
CALIFORNIA STATE
