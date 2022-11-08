ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate race

Explore more race results below. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal defeated Republican Leora Levy and will continue to represent Connecticut in the US Senate. Levy was one of 22 Republican Senate candidates that President Donald Trump endorsed. Blumenthal was expected to win the election. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more election...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Herald & Review

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller claims victory in 15th Congressional District

MATTOON — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland claimed victory in the 15th Congressional District as she had nearly twice as many votes as her Democratic challenger, Paul Lange of Quincy, while votes were still being tabulated late Tuesday night. A check of tallies at approximately 10:30...
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne loses her bid for reelection against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Cindy Axne ran against Republican Zach Nunn in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. The 3rd District is located in the southwestern region of Iowa. Axne raised more than triple the amount as Nunn. Experts said the race was either a "toss-up" or "leans Republican." Election...
IOWA STATE
Fox News

Evan McMullin pledges not to caucus with Democrats if elected in Utah

Utah independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin sought Monday to dispel claims he is a secret Democrat or that he will caucus with Democrats, amid a closer-than-expected race with incumbent Republican Sen. Michael Lee. McMullin, who unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016 as a right-leaning anti-Trump candidate, told Fox News he...
UTAH STATE
Fox News

Dem, Republican political machines spent staggering $1B+ on just five Senate races

The Democrat and Republican political machines spent over $1 billion on the top five Senate races this midterm cycle, according to data from Open Secrets. The parties, candidates and their affiliated political PACs spent $312,131,203 in Pennsylvania; $254,668,614 in Georgia; $202,332,538 in Arizona; $186,750,730 in Nevada, and $185,811,066 in Wisconsin. The spending adds up to a staggering total of $1,141,694,151.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
KSN News

Republican U.S. Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire Democrat Fends Off MAGA Challenger in Senate Race

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire secured re-election on Tuesday, narrowly defeating Republican challenger and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc. Despite Hassan’s seat initially appearing to be one of the most vulnerable for Senate Democrats, Bolduc’s victory in the Republican primary changed the dynamic of the race and eventually his poor performance in polling led to GOP ad buys being pulled.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection, fending off challenge from independent Evan McMullin

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) won his reelection bid on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from independent Evan McMullin in a tighter-than-expected race in the reliably red state. Lee’s victory sets him up for a third term in the Beehive State, helping to secure the Republican Party’s influence over the state as it dominates both the Senate seats and all four House seats. Utah has elected only Republican senators to represent its state since 1977.
UTAH STATE
WGAL

Balance of Power: How the midterms will impact control of the Senate

Video above: Live coverage from WMUR in New Hampshire. Voters are casting the final ballots in races that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor's mansions across the country, amid concerns about inflation and gas prices that have created serious headwinds for Democrats.
GEORGIA STATE
NJ.com

N.J. Democrat Sherrill re-elected to Congress, easily defeating Republican

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, won a third term in Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, easily defeating Republican and former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot. The Associated Press called the race in the state’s 11th District at about 11 p.m.

