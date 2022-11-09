ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

sonomasun.com

County enjoying surplus now, but budget diet starts next year

Despite a budget surplus this fiscal year of $1.6 million, Sonoma County’s General Fund is looking at deficit of $13 million in FY 2024-25, growing to a projected $16 million in 2027-28. For context, the current budget is $2.26 billion in total expenditures. But annual deficits are forecasted, according...
sonomasun.com

The elections are over… now what?

Elections are over and newly elected Sonoma City Council members will soon be taking their seats on the dais. Current Councilmembers Sandra Lowe and Mayor Jack Ding will surely appreciate fresh help in addressing the City’s many challenges, opportunities and “Who put this crap on the agenda?”. The...
SONOMA, CA
cityofmillvalley.org

City Manager Cusimano Responds to Juvenile Party, Mill Valley Police Response and Next Steps

At the November 7, 2022 City Council meeting, City Manager Todd Cusimano addressed the City Council and the community regarding the incident on November 5 involving an out of control party with approximately 100 to 200 juveniles. Police responded to reports of yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries. More detail of the incident is provided in City Manager Cusimano’s report.
MILL VALLEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. State health officials urged Californians Wednesday to take steps to protect themselves from circulating viruses this winter, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. State residents are encouraged to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmommies.com

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinmommies.com

Marin Weekend Family Fun for November 11-13

Visit West End Nursery's amazing Christmas House in San Rafael. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Get a head start on the holidays...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
marinmagazine.com

A Mid-Century Ranch Home in Napa Gets Renovated for a Couple of Empty Nesters

With three children fully launched, Bay Area couple Luanne and Tim went in search of a forever home for two in Napa Valley. Tim, a realtor, soon stumbled upon a mid-century ranch-style home along one of the original streets of the Silverado Country Club. The view out back faced west toward the nature-filled Milliken Creek while the golf course sat east on the entry side. It was the perfect location, but the 2,500-square-feet three-bedroom home needed a complete renovation to modernize it and make it feel like home. Napa-based designer Marie Leonard stepped in to execute an interior and exterior refresh. Busy from a post-pandemic rush, she called in Mill Valley-based designer Jill McCrae to curate the furnishings and accessories.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Results for California’s statewide 2022 propositions

(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding.  Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would  “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.”  Propositions 26 and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

