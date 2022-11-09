With three children fully launched, Bay Area couple Luanne and Tim went in search of a forever home for two in Napa Valley. Tim, a realtor, soon stumbled upon a mid-century ranch-style home along one of the original streets of the Silverado Country Club. The view out back faced west toward the nature-filled Milliken Creek while the golf course sat east on the entry side. It was the perfect location, but the 2,500-square-feet three-bedroom home needed a complete renovation to modernize it and make it feel like home. Napa-based designer Marie Leonard stepped in to execute an interior and exterior refresh. Busy from a post-pandemic rush, she called in Mill Valley-based designer Jill McCrae to curate the furnishings and accessories.

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO