Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
sonomasun.com
County enjoying surplus now, but budget diet starts next year
Despite a budget surplus this fiscal year of $1.6 million, Sonoma County’s General Fund is looking at deficit of $13 million in FY 2024-25, growing to a projected $16 million in 2027-28. For context, the current budget is $2.26 billion in total expenditures. But annual deficits are forecasted, according...
sonomasun.com
The elections are over… now what?
Elections are over and newly elected Sonoma City Council members will soon be taking their seats on the dais. Current Councilmembers Sandra Lowe and Mayor Jack Ding will surely appreciate fresh help in addressing the City’s many challenges, opportunities and “Who put this crap on the agenda?”. The...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
cityofmillvalley.org
City Manager Cusimano Responds to Juvenile Party, Mill Valley Police Response and Next Steps
At the November 7, 2022 City Council meeting, City Manager Todd Cusimano addressed the City Council and the community regarding the incident on November 5 involving an out of control party with approximately 100 to 200 juveniles. Police responded to reports of yelling, drinking and throwing bottles on Ashford Avenue. An officer from Marin County Sheriff's Department was hit in the head by a can and sustained minor injuries. More detail of the incident is provided in City Manager Cusimano’s report.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. State health officials urged Californians Wednesday to take steps to protect themselves from circulating viruses this winter, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. State residents are encouraged to...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Kaiser Permanente nurses to hold two-day strike across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Nurses at more than 20 Kaiser Permanente medical facilities will be going on a two-day strike, the California Nurses Association said Thursday. According to the union, more than 21,000 nurses will go on strike on Nov. 21 and 22 to protest “workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing.” The union […]
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Why California’s eco-friendly, tax-the-rich electorate killed Prop. 30
In one of the highest-profile California election results, Proposition 30 failed despite the state's commitment to climate action and its history of taxing the wealthy. But the ballot measure also was complicated and divided Democrats, a recipe for failure.
Rural ranchers face $4,000 proposed fine for violating state drought order
The penalty is the maximum the ranchers — who pumped Shasta River water for eight days — could face under state law. It amounts to about $50 per rancher, which is no deterrent, ranchers and officials agree.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Third winter surge coming? California COVID-19 activity accelerates ahead of holiday season
COVID-19 infection and hospital numbers are starting to increase more sharply in California, as the winter months approach with another new batch of variants in circulation. The California Department of Public Health in a weekly update Thursday reported the daily case rate for coronavirus at 7.1 per 100,000, up 11% compared to last week.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for November 11-13
Visit West End Nursery's amazing Christmas House in San Rafael. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. Get a head start on the holidays...
marinmagazine.com
A Mid-Century Ranch Home in Napa Gets Renovated for a Couple of Empty Nesters
With three children fully launched, Bay Area couple Luanne and Tim went in search of a forever home for two in Napa Valley. Tim, a realtor, soon stumbled upon a mid-century ranch-style home along one of the original streets of the Silverado Country Club. The view out back faced west toward the nature-filled Milliken Creek while the golf course sat east on the entry side. It was the perfect location, but the 2,500-square-feet three-bedroom home needed a complete renovation to modernize it and make it feel like home. Napa-based designer Marie Leonard stepped in to execute an interior and exterior refresh. Busy from a post-pandemic rush, she called in Mill Valley-based designer Jill McCrae to curate the furnishings and accessories.
Results for California’s statewide 2022 propositions
(KTXL) — California has 7 propositions voters will decide on Tuesday covering a range of issues from abortion to arts education funding. Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution by adding language that would “prohibit the state from denying or interfering with an individual’s reproductive freedom.” Propositions 26 and […]
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
Comments / 0