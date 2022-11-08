Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Bucs Need “Dominant Donnie” Again
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Seahawks Final Injury Report: Who’s In, Out For Week 10?
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Bowles & Secondary Discuss Limiting Seahawks’ Weapons
The Bucs will be making a trek to Munich, Germany this Sunday to face the Seattle Seahawks, but their goal remains the same: being consistent while containing the opposing team’s playmakers. Perhaps the most surprising playmaker for the Seahawks is their quarterback, Geno Smith. Coming into this season, many...
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Seahawks: Pewter Preview And Predictions
It’s GAME DAY at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Come watch Bucs football all season long!. WHEN: Sunday, November 13, 2022 | WHERE: Allianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern Munich | KICKOFF: 9:30 a.m. ET | TV: NFL Network. PLAY-BY-PLAY: Rich Eisen |ANALYSTS: Michael Irvin, Steve...
Pewter Report
2 Bucs Named To PFF’s Midseason All-Pro Team
So far, the 2022 season hasn’t been all that kind to the Bucs. They’re 4-5 at what is the new midway point now that the NFL schedule has been stretched to 18 weeks. And while Tampa Bay leads the NFC South, no one would argue that Todd Bowles’ first nine games as the team’s head coach have been successful.
Pewter Report
Bucs Still Searching For 3rd Receiving Option
Injuries and underwhelming performances have limited the Bucs when it comes to finding a true third option in the passing game through the first nine games of the season. When the Bucs throw the ball, it’s been a lot of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin with the production and that’s about it.
Pewter Report
Bucs Film Room: Camarda A Deciding Factor In Week 9 Win
When you win by three, every play matters. When you win by three in a low-scoring affair, every play matters just that much more. And in Sunday’s 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Bucs punter Jake Camarda made every play count. And I cannot understate how much Camarda’s...
Pewter Report
Bucs Film Room: Way Too Much Screen Time!
The book is out on the Bucs offense, or so it seems. In September, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell spoke about predicting what play Tampa Bay would run based off of a pre-snap motion on a “got to have it” two-point conversion attempt at the end of their Week 3 matchup against the Bucs. Campbell and the Packers defense apparently found a tell in the Bucs’ tendencies.
Pewter Report
Bucs HC Bowles, QB Brady Discuss Resurgence Of Seahawks QB
There have been quite a few surprises throughout the NFL during the first half of the 2022 season, and the Bucs will see one of them this Sunday when they take on the Seahawks in Germany. That surprise will be Seattle’s 32-year-old quarterback Geno Smith, who is playing at a...
