SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to South Florida with losses in four of their previous five games.

20 MINUTES AGO