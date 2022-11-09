Read full article on original website
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wktn.com
Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs
A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
Watch: Terrible College Football Trick Play Attempt Goes Viral
Wednesday night MACtion has yet again delivered with some midweek excitement. During this evening's matchup between Kent State and Bowling Green, the Golden Flashes attempted a wild trick play on 3rd-and-8 from the 13-yard-line. Quarterback Collin Schlee faked like he was walking off the field as he barked over at...
Lima News
Military casualties from Allen County
Mexican: Jonathan Fisher, T.A. Hollaway, Charles Long. Civil War: William Adams, Gouveer H. Adgate, James Q. Allen, Samuel L. Allen, John Anderson, Hiram F. Armitage, John W. Armor, Martin Armstrong, John August, David M. Bailey, George Bailey, James A. Barr, Hiram Baxter, Samuel Baxter, John Beemer, William B. Beiler, Josiah A. Belch, Christian Bender, Jacob Bennett, Hamiline A. Bice, Jacob Bice, Edward G. Biddinger, Isaac Bidwell, Richard H. Binkley, Moses Madison Bowyer, Frederick L. Boyd, Frederick S. Boyd, Charles M. Branstitter, Griffith Breese, Samuel R. Breese, John Brochas/Brouchis, William Brolier, Joseph W. Brown, Abraham Bumgardner, Bartholomew F. Burget, Samuel Campbell, William G. Campbell, Anderson Carey, Jacob Carolus, John F. Chambers, Eli Champion, Albert D. Chipman, Hiram Clawson, Samuel D. Clippinger, Joseph H. Close, George W. Cochran, Samuel Conway, James S. Cook, Arthur P. Cordell, Benjamin F. Counselor, Isaac Cowdon, James D. Cremean, Thomas D. Crossley, William Culver, George Daniels, John A. Darling, Thomas M. Darling, George W. Davidson, William H. Davis, William P. Dehart, William Dersham, Floyd Downs , Preston J. Dunlap, Daniel Eastman, Lewis A. Edgecomb, Peter Edmonds, Thomas J Fair, Silas W. Faulkner, Robert Mion Fogle, John T. Forgeson, Nathaniel G. Franklin, Daniel W. Frazier, John Fredrick, Park H. Fryar, Alexander Fullingham, Abraham Fulmer, Levi Garrett, Jacob Gaskill, Orrin Francis Gates, Albert G. Gatton, Louis H. Gerod, Jethro Hall, Robert Hamion, Lewis A. Hanson, Francis M. Harter, Joseph Harter, Elmer Hartshorn, Samuel B. Henderson, William A. Hill, Samuel Hipsher, Abraham Hite, Isaac Hooper, David M. Hughes, Evan M. Hughes, Jeremiah Hulinger, Amos Imler, William Imler, John Furgison Irick, John Irvin, Jehu John, John Johnson, John W. Jones, Rowland W. Jones, William G. Jones, Benj’m F. Judkins, Franklin D. Judkins, Richard H. Keith, William H. Kennell, Josiah Kesler, John W. Kidd, Adam Kinsall, William Knettle, James Leslie, James W. Lewis, Joseph Lilley, David Linninger, Silas H. Martz, Benjamin McBride, Robert W. McCluer, Isaac McKee, Samuel McPherson, Andrew Miller, Charles W. Miller, Frieling H. Miller, Josiah Miller, John Mollenhour, John R. Moore, Thomas Moorman, William A.J. Moorman, William Morey, David B. Morgan, Worrick W. Morton, Philip Munch, Joshua Myers, Randolph Myers, Samuel W. Myers, William T. Myers, John L. Neal, George Neely, Amos Nehiser, Price Nunn, John O’Neal, Fidillis Ott, Paris V. Owen, David R. Owens, Thomas R. Owens, Jeremiah Parker, William Parrish, Moses J. Parry, William Radabaugh, William Rankins, Isaac Ridenour – ., Jacob Ridenour, Alfred L. Rockhill, Barton Rumbaugh, George Rupert, Andrew R. Sakemiller, Joseph F. Shanks, Jackson M. C. Shaw, John Shearer, William Shellenbarger, Wm. Sherman, James E. Jr Sherry, Jacob Sheuman, Samuel Shively, Samuel G. Shock, Abraham B. Shockey, William Shrider, James K. Smith, Josiah Snider, William Snyder, George Sowers, Levi Spangler, Isaac B. Spriggs, John F. Stanford, William Starner, Daniel F. Stemen, John B. Stemen, Jesse L. Stevenson, Thomas M. Stockton, Harvey Stuckey, Henry Sunderland, Sampson Swain, Stephen A. Swisher, John W. Tabler, George A. Taylor, Abraham Teegardin, Edward Teegner, Layfayette Tompkins, Adolphos Trempert, John M. Truesdale, Greenbury. Tucker, David Ullery, Lawrence Verbryke, Perry Vertner, John Vorntram / Voutran, Wesley Waers, Rudolph Wai, John J. Watkins, Isaiah Westbay, Thomas Whetstone, Garrat H. Wichard, William Wilkinson, Robert Wills, George W. Winans, Lemuel Wingate, David Wollet, Thomas J. Yates, William J. Yates, Asa Zeller.
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
progressivegrocer.com
Wagner’s IGA Marks 100th Anniversary With New Ownership
As Minster, Ohio-based Wagner’s IGA celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the independent grocer is making a huge transition: Former owner Wally Wagner Jr. will retire in the next few weeks, to be succeeded by new owner Leo Braido, who is taking over not only the Minster store, but also two other IGAs previously owned by Wagner. All three locations will remain under the IGA banner.
WTOL-TV
20 years since the deadly Van Wert tornado: Looking back at Nov. 10, 2002
We don't often think of November as a time of the year for tornadoes in our area. But 20 years ago, we were reminded that they can happen at almost any time.
Daily Advocate
Dinner and entertainment at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails. But, it’s the New Year’s Eve Bash that has this small town eagerly awaiting the new year.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently submitted applications for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Alex Casada of Saint Johns and Kathrine Miller of Lima; Kaitlynn Pemble and Clystal Ramirez, both of Harrod; Kyler Betts and Autumn Eastridge, both of Lima; Charles Perkins of Lima and Linzy Mundy of Findlay; Dustan Lucas and Jeanette Fuller, both of Lima; Matthew Dugan of Cridersville and Hailey Whitaker of Wapakoneta; Tyler Richmond and Kelly Garrod, both of Delphos; Steven Mulcahy and Hira Rashid, both of Lima; Jeffrey Martin and Delena Skaggs, both of Lima; Carl Frisch of Alger and Alyce Stoud of Harrod; and Joshua Ely and Shelly Wireman, both of Lima.
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
hometownstations.com
New holiday kickoff event planned for downtown Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It only made sense and Downtown Lima Inc. was happy to step in to make sure the lights go on. The group is hosting a new event called "Lights on Lima" to be held on Friday, November 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lima's town square. Plans are still in the making but those involved say it will be a family-friendly event to ring in the holidays with a variety of activities. Organizers say the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree is an event that people look forward to each year and they wanted to keep that tradition.
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Trial date set for driver of car that killed Bluffton cop
FINDLAY — An April 2023 trial date was scheduled Wednesday in Hancock County Common Pleas Court for Emin Johnson, the driver of a vehicle that led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties and which culminated after the car struck and killed a police officer from the village of Bluffton.
Times-Bulletin
Inn demolished, plans to renovate property
VAN WERT — Demolition got underway last week on the former Van Wert Inn, 820 N. Washington Street. The property, owned by the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, is one of eight properties recently awarded money from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The list of...
peakofohio.com
Logan & Champaign County election results
Logan County voters have said no to the Health District Levy, while passing several Township proposals. In Champaign County, Nino Vitale rallied to beat Todd Woodruff for County Commissioner. Statewide the Governor’s race has been called for Mike DeWine. Jim Jordan has been declared the winner in the U.S....
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
californiaexaminer.net
State Police Stop A 14-year-old In Mercer County And Find A Dead Man Who Had Been Shot
The body of a 71-year-old man was discovered in Mercer County, Ohio after police stopped a 14-year-old kid for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. There were “many signs of criminal conduct,” according to the Pennsylvania State Police, both before and after the trooper stopped the kid on Interstate 80 in Findley Township last Saturday. A firearm was found in the car, the trooper stated, corroborating the boy’s story.
