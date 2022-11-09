LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It only made sense and Downtown Lima Inc. was happy to step in to make sure the lights go on. The group is hosting a new event called "Lights on Lima" to be held on Friday, November 25th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lima's town square. Plans are still in the making but those involved say it will be a family-friendly event to ring in the holidays with a variety of activities. Organizers say the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree is an event that people look forward to each year and they wanted to keep that tradition.

