Damien Woody Nearly Walks Off the 'Get Up' Set After Mike Greenberg Suggests Benching Aaron Rodgers
'Get Up' wonders if Aaron Rodgers might get benched.
Cowboys Pull Out All The Stops To Get Odell Beckham Jr. To Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys have not been quiet about expressing interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll over wristband quote
Russell Wilson is not taking the subtle jabs from Seattle lying down, and he demonstrated as much again on Wednesday. Wilson fired back at Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who had indicated that Wilson resisted wearing a wristband while with the team. Wilson simply pointed out that he won plenty of games in Seattle even without it.
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
Packers Signed New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers signed second-year NFL wide receiver Jeff Cotton to their practice squad roster on Wednesday. The Packers are currently dealing with injuries to Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee), so this addition makes sense for the struggling NFC North squad.
No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Is Down To 3 Major Schools
The No. 1 recruit in high school girls basketball knows she wants to play for one of three programs. Juju Watkins, who plays at Sierra Canyon, is the next great women's basketball star. A classmate of Bronny James, Watkins is one of the most-hyped recruits in the sport. In a...
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
NFL World Reacts To Pro Bowl Running Back Getting Cut
Although the Indianapolis Colts are hurting at running back, they released a former rising star whose career has gone downhill. On Thursday, the team released Phillip Lindsay and signed running back Jake Funk to the practice squad. Lindsay began his career by making the Pro Bowl as an undrafted rookie...
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game
Quentin Johnston remains a game-time decision for No. 4 TCU ahead of its matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The wide receiver will go through the regular regimen of pre-game warm-ups prior to kickoff and from there, the TCU training staff will make a final decision ...
Duce Staley Has Blunt Message For D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley addresses D'Andre Swift's frustration regarding his playing time.
ESPN College GameDay icon Lee Corso dealing with health issue again
Lee Corso had hoped to be back in the chair for ESPN College GameDay this weekend, but the long-time analyst will miss the show again as he continues to deal with a recent health issue. "Lee Corso is still recuperating, [we] hope that he's continuing to recover and hope that he'll be back with us ...
Cardinals Analyst Points Out A Major Payroll Concern
The St. Louis Cardinals have made it very clear that they intend to increase their payroll this offseason. But by how much is unclear. The Cards have a clear need for a catcher, a power bat, and an ace level starting pitcher. So, Cardinals fans might expect a significant payroll...
