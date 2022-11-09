Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
For eight straight days this summer, farmers in far Northern California drained almost all of the water out of a river in defiance of the state’s drought regulations. The move infuriated environmentalists and salmon-dependent Native American tribes downstream. California now knows the cost of the farmers’ blatant defiance: Less...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far
Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
Comments / 0