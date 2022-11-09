ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California’s Central Valley could determine US House control. Election results so far

Control of the House of Representatives could come down to California. And it could take days — or weeks — to determine. Some of the nation’s tightest midterm races are in California’s Central Valley, a 280-mile purple stretch of fertile farmland in the middle of a left-leaning state. Overall, GOP candidates are faring well here, even in districts that have more registered Democrats than Republicans.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy