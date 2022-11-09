Heffley wins reelection to Carbon County seat; voters give overwhelming support to referendum

Read full article on original website
Ballot count continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Carbon County votes in favor of helping nature
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Protecting the environment was on the ballot in Carbon County. More than 82 percent of residents voted in favor of allowing county commissioners to borrow up to $10 million over the next 20 years to protect water quality, farmlands, and wildlife habitats. County officials say...
For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican
(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
UPDATED: Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Bucks County
Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations. Below is how Bucks County, with 482,009 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.
WFMZ-TV Online
Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District
BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
wkok.com
Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision
COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
Mike Schlossberg declares victory, thanks supporters after sleepless night
Mike Schlossberg didn’t get much sleep last night. But it was worth it, he tweeted to his campaign supporters. The Democrat thanked them for their votes and he declared victory over Republican Beth Finch and Libertarian Matthew C. Schutter. Schlossberg has served the 132nd District in Pennsylvania House of...
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Editorial: Keep calm and get to bottom of Luzerne County paper fiasco
Accountability, preventing a repeat should be focus of election probe. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is too early, despite the loud protestations of many, to make a final judgment on the paper fiasco that emerged during Election Day on Tuesday. But it’s not too early to point out, as many surely have, the absurdity of it, and the need to pinpoint the cause.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kosierowski defeats Burgerhoff in 114th state House District
SCRANTON — Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski sailed to reelection Tuesday, comfortably defeating Republican challenger David Burgerhoff in the race for the 114th state House District seat. Kosierowski, of Waverly Twp., earned 16,629 votes to Burgerhoff’s 10,002, according to unofficial election results. That breaks down to about...
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
