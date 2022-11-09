Heffley wins reelection to Carbon County seat; voters give overwhelming support to referendum

Accountability, preventing a repeat should be focus of election probe. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is too early, despite the loud protestations of many, to make a final judgment on the paper fiasco that emerged during Election Day on Tuesday. But it’s not too early to point out, as many surely have, the absurdity of it, and the need to pinpoint the cause.

