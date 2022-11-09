Read full article on original website
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Counties across Central Pa. say the voter turnout was stronger than expected
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Voters in York County made sure their voices were heard in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Just to make sure that the right person got in office, to make sure that everybody’s taken care of and that the right laws are enforced," said voter Melina Paul.
Chambersburg borough: Budget has 1½ mil tax hike
Chambersburg property owners will see a 1½ mil tax hike next year. On Monday, November 7, Chambersburg Town Council heard from Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill on the six-month development of a proposed 2023 Budget. Each year, under local law, the Manager drafts a financial plan for the following fiscal...
After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate
Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director
The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
Voter turnout potentially record-breaking in some Susquehanna Valley counties
News 8 is getting information about voter turnout in the Susquehanna Valley. Officials in Lancaster and Adams counties said they may be seeing potentially record-breaking voter turnout. An Adams County election official said there have been lines at polling places not even seen in presidential elections. Officials in York, Cumberland...
Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors
Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
Social media used to threaten Hanover Middle School
HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover Public School District were made aware on Thursday night of a social media post threatening students at Hanover Middle School. Police determined there was no credible threat to student or staff safety, and school is in session as usual today. The individual who posed the...
Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
Will Hurricane Nicole bring major rainfall to central Pa.?
The storm system that is currently Hurricane Nicole will reach Pennsylvania this week, but according to the National Weather Service, it will not bring hurricane-strength conditions with it. Meteorologist Greg DeVoir said by the time Nicole arrives, it should be significantly weakened. There will be some rain moving in on...
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
Pa. Game Commission notifies hunters about virus spreading among deer
LANCASTER, Pa. — Another round of deer hunting season is starting soon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission is notifying hunters about two viruses affecting deer populations: Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) and Bluetongue Virus. The diseases were found in deer at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster and...
Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment
MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County
MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
Obituary: Clyde E. Rotz, Jr.
Clyde E. Rotz, Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his lovin…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
