The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO