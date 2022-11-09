ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

After election win, state representative to move to Pa. Senate

Republican Greg Rothman will be switching chambers after his win on Tuesday in the race for the senate seat in the 34th District. Rothman, who has served the last eight years in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, defeated Democrat, Jim Massey, who retired in 1999 as an administrator in state Department of Education implementing school nutrition programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director

The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland County man sentenced for theft from Federal Courthouse site

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Gontaryk, age 47, of Wormleysburg, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson, to 18 months of imprisonment, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Judge Wilson also ordered Gontaryk to pay $9,919.61 in restitution.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. native wins in Oregon, adding to growing list of female governors

Tina Kotek, who grew up in York, has won the race for Oregon governor, defeating Republican Christine Drazan. It was a hard-fought and expensive win by Democrats, who have a huge party registration advantage in Oregon but faced strong headwinds this year amid voter frustration at problems including homelessness, violent crime and lackluster delivery of government programs and services.
OREGON STATE
WGAL

Couple reunited with dog missing for weeks in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A couple has been reunited with their dog that was missing for weeks in Adams County. John and Cynthia Harshbarger welcomed Moscow back on Friday after 22 days of tears, stress and worry. In October, the Harshbargers took their dogs on a road trip from their...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Social media used to threaten Hanover Middle School

HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover Public School District were made aware on Thursday night of a social media post threatening students at Hanover Middle School. Police determined there was no credible threat to student or staff safety, and school is in session as usual today. The individual who posed the...
HANOVER, PA
local21news.com

Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
LANCASTER, PA
wkok.com

Mechanicsburg Dentist Sentenced for Felony Child Endangerment

MIDDLEBURG – A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced on endangering the welfare of a child and other felony charges. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says 34-year-old Michael Damgaard was sentenced 9 to 23 and a half months in jail, followed by seven years probation. Piecuch says Damgaard drove...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

New manufacturing facility completed in Dauphin County

MILLERSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — The construction of a 111,000 square foot ‘state-of-the-art’ manufacturing and corporate offices facility was officially completed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a Facebook post by Mowery construction. Mountain Ridge Metals, a second-generation business, recently constructed their second facility in Northern Dauphin...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Clyde E. Rotz, Jr.

Clyde E. Rotz, Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his lovin…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
