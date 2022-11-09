Read full article on original website
Penguins Players React to Jeff Carter Playing Defense
The Pittsburgh Penguins snapped their losing streak with a win over the Washington Capitals while narrowly avoiding disaster. Defensemen Jan Rutta and P.O. Jospeh both left the game early and forced the Penguins to finish the game with just four defenders. While the defense was stepping up and shutting down...
DETROIT'S MATT LUFF NEEDS SURGERY, WILL MISS SIGNIFICANT TIME FOLLOWING HIT BY JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It's definitely not good news for Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The team has announced he needs surgery on his wrist after a dangerous hit from behind by Juraj Slafkovsky of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. According to head coach Derek Lalonde, Luff will miss 10 to 12 weeks.
Red Wings Matt Luff out 10-12 weeks after scary hit from behind
Red Wing forward Matt Luff will be out for the next 10-12 weeks after getting hit from behind in Tuesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Finally Win; Bruins Sad Saga Continues
Throwing a curveball at you. Dan Kingerski is traveling, so you get the substitute teacher today. Keeping the name of the feature, though, since Dan has practically taken out a patent on it. He and Dave Molinari were on site as the Pittsburgh Penguins broke their seven-game slide with a win in Washington. Florida celebrated a big night for one of the Staal brothers. There was another chapter, this one heart-wrenching, in the Mitchell Miller-Boston Bruins mess.
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
Red Sox make savvy trade with Seattle Mariners to kick off offseason
Red Sox trade RHP Easton McGee to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. On Wednesday evening, the Boston Red Sox announced that they traded Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. If you have no idea who that is, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone.
Juraj Slafkovsky suspended two games for hit on Matt Luff
The Montreal Canadiens will be without the first overall pick for the next few days as Juraj Slafkovsky has been given a two-game suspension by the Department of Player Safety for his hit on Matt Luff. As the accompanying video explains:. "It is important to note that while Luff does...
Canadiens’ Anderson Suspension Provides Youth an Opportunity
The Montreal Canadiens have surpassed expectations so far this season, thanks in large part to the inspirational coaching of Martin St. Louis but also because of the excellent play of the rookies, led by the young core of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield . Several veteran players haven’t been able to keep up with the speed or production of the team’s youthful core, but that hasn’t stopped the team from trying to get the veterans to produce by providing them with opportunities in all situations in the hopes that they can find their games. One veteran whose level of play has been inconsistent so far this season has been Josh Anderson. This seems to have caused some frustration to boil over as he hit Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from behind, leading to a two-game suspension.
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who...
Sedin twins, Luongo lead Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2022
The Hockey Hall of Fame is celebrating its 2022 class
MARTIN BRODEUR DROPS 'INTERIM' TITLE, SIGNS MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION AS DEVILS EXECUTIVE
Martin Brodeur - New Jersey Devils legend - earned a shiny new title today that will make him a critical component of the team's executive staff for years to come. Up until now, Brodeur held the position of adviser to hockey operations and liaison to 'the business side' on an interim basis. Now that the team is seeing light success to start the '22-23 season, the club clearly feels Brodeur - an icon in the team's past - is critical for the future.
NHL DRAFT PICK WHO LEFT HOCKEY FOR INSTAGRAM: 'I WOULDN'T WISH THAT EXPERIENCE ON ANYONE'
Luckily for Nikita Popugaev, this story appears to have a happy ending. The 23-year-old forward, a fourth round pick of the New Jersey Devils (98th overall) in 2017, is having a good season with Sochi of the KHL after taking all of last season off in a move that caught many off guard.
OctoPulse podcast: Wings head west for four-game test, Jakub Petr interview
Ted Kulfan takes a look at the Red Wings' 8-2 loss at home against the Rangers, previews the western road trip beginning in Los Angeles on Saturday and Czechia U18 hockey coach Jakub Petr is the special guest on episode 79 of the Detroit News' OctoPulse podcast. Petr coached four...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks were willing to listen to offers for just about every player on their roster not named Tomas Hertl. With the Detroit Red Wings being on the rise and aiming to maintain their spot in the playoff race, it would be wise for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman to take a look at some of their players. The Sharks certainly have some intriguing trade targets worth considering, but there are three who stand out. Here’s why.
Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings get annihilated by New York Rangers, Jonatan Berggren gets his 1st NHL point
Detroit got blown out 8-2 by the New York Rangers, 6 of those goals coming into the 3rd. Absolute embarrassment of a game, the second of the season.
Lightning Fill Void in Lineup With Koepke and Perbix
No one wants to see a player suffer an injury or miss time due to surgery. However, sometimes these forced roster changes actually benefit a team by giving unproven minor-league players an opportunity to demonstrate what they have and gain NHL experience. As the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Zach Bogosian and...
Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again
WASHINGTON -- — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 14: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
TORONTO — The streak is over. The Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2) extinguished their worst winless streak of Sidney Crosby’s captaincy on Wednesday by beating the Washington Capitals, 4-1. The Penguins can stand taller and breathe easier, but they face a tough Canadian back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, beginning with the talented Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
ALEX OVECHKIN PLOWS THROUGH JAN RUTTA, GOADING HIM INTO A PENALTY (VIDEO)
Don't let the grey hair and beard fool you, 37-year-old Alex Ovechkin has no plans to tone down his game. With his Washington Capitals taking on rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night, Ovi looked like his old self, laying the body whenever he got the chance. This hit on defenceman Jan Rutta was a doozy, as Ovechkin drive him hard into the boards. It was enough to get Rutta to retaliate with a cross-check, earning him a two-minute minor in the play.
