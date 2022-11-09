Read full article on original website
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Sununu Talks To Press About Bolduc, Education Freedom Accounts, Secure Elections
CONCORD – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he expects that by next week, three of the state’s four members of Congress will be out of a job. Sununu also said at a press availability at the office of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs that he would consider expanding Education Freedom Accounts and touted both the new InvestNH housing and dental benefits program passed Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
The Coming Election Will Determine the Country’s Direction
The general election is in 10 days and the candidates, parties and special interests are out in force making the final push before voting begins. If you listened to the attack ads running nonstop on social media and other outlets, you would think everyone is an extremist from a party that wants to destroy the nation.
Plaintiffs Appeal Dismissal of Gerrymandering Suit to the NH Supreme Court
CONCORD — The plaintiffs in a suit claiming the Executive Council and state Senate districts were unconstitutionally and unlawfully gerrymandered to give Republicans a significant advantage have appealed a lower court ruling dismissing the case. The appeal was filed Friday with the state Supreme Court, saying the Superior Court...
No Change To Executive Council and State Senate Partisan Makeup
CONCORD — The five executive councilors won re-election Tuesday and the partisan makeup of the Senate did not change although some of the faces will. Several of the Executive Council members had close races that were not determined until Wednesday but the results are the same as they were two years ago with a 4 to 1 GOP controlled council.
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
Op-Ed: We Decided It’s Time To Speak Up
Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.
Upcoming Legislative Session Will Be As Yogi Says ‘Deja Vu All Over Again’
With the general election a little more than two weeks away, most of the attention is on races for the US Senate and US House. Once again New Hampshire is a battleground that could tip control of the US House and US Senate one way or the other. At this...
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
FreeKeene.com Video Disputes Bolduc’s Claims About St. Anselm College Debate Incident
Ian Freeman said he put this video together from two angles and two different sources. Libertarian activist Ian Freeman says Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Don Bolduc lied about being hit by activist Joseph Hart before Bolduc’s debate with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
GOP Majority Caucus Nominates Bradley To Be Senate President
Today, the Republican majority caucus met and nominated Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to be the next Senate President. The vote was unanimous. “I am extremely honored that my Republican colleagues have nominated me to lead the Senate during the 2023-2024 session. “We had a very successful election victory for Republicans in...
Immigrant Solidarity Vigils Resume in Manchester
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Donald Trump’s 2016 election sent shockwaves through immigrant communities from coast to coast. Members of the New Hampshire’s large Indonesian...
Sysco Strike Ends, Teamsters Declare Victory
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Twenty days into a strike against Sysco, a giant food wholesaler, unionized drivers approved a new five-year contract and declared...
Out of Politics, Ex-Sen. Woodburn Argues Judge Erred in Domestic Violence Case
CONCORD – Almost 18 months after he was convicted of four misdemeanor domestic violence charges and acquitted on five counts, former state Senator Jeff Woodburn says he has carved out a much happier life than the one he knew in politics. “In politics, the outside grows bigger and bigger...
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself
CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Autumn is Sooo Bittersweet But Today There are Ripples of Hope
Ruminations from an Unabashed Optimist, an Environmental Patriot and a Radical Centrist. Autumn is Sooo Bittersweet . . . “The thing about hope is that it can travel through space and it can travel through time. It’s contagious. Sometimes it just looks like it’s splashing against the rocks and not making a difference but, over time, slowly, it starts breaking down those rocks. If we do our best, others will take heart from our example. They will find their own strength and summon others to hope and that strength and hope will course through their children and grandchildren and all the children yet to come.”
Op-Ed: It Appears the NCES Landfill is Operating Without a Valid Permit
I am writing in reference to the NCES Landfill in Bethlehem and the decision by the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) regarding the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) appeal of the October 9, 2020 approval by your department of the NCES Stage VI expansion permit, DOCKET NO. 20-14 WMC, CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION, INC. APPEAL. Specifically, I am inquiring about the fact that in the May 11, 2022 FINAL ORDER ON APPEAL, the WMC determined that:
