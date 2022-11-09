ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Talks To Press About Bolduc, Education Freedom Accounts, Secure Elections

CONCORD – Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he expects that by next week, three of the state’s four members of Congress will be out of a job. Sununu also said at a press availability at the office of the Department of Business and Economic Affairs that he would consider expanding Education Freedom Accounts and touted both the new InvestNH housing and dental benefits program passed Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting.
Op-Ed: We Decided It’s Time To Speak Up

Although we have never felt the need to share our political views in a public forum, we have decided it’s time to speak up. We weren’t always liberal, and we weren’t always Democrats, but we surely are now! We have been deeply troubled by the political discourse of the last several years, the insurrection of January 6th, the disinformation that flies around social media and elsewhere, and the wild conspiracy theories that attempt to blame government and more specifically, Democrats for all that ails this country. We hope our letter will encourage others who may have been sitting on the sidelines and saying little to speak up and most importantly, vote.
FreeKeene.com Video Disputes Bolduc’s Claims About St. Anselm College Debate Incident

Ian Freeman said he put this video together from two angles and two different sources. Libertarian activist Ian Freeman says Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Don Bolduc lied about being hit by activist Joseph Hart before Bolduc’s debate with Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Saint Anselm College Wednesday night.
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions

CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Immigrant Solidarity Vigils Resume in Manchester

Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Donald Trump’s 2016 election sent shockwaves through immigrant communities from coast to coast. Members of the New Hampshire’s large Indonesian...
Judge in Education Lawsuit Case Recuses Himself

CONCORD — The superior court judge hearing the latest education funding lawsuit against the state has recused himself from the case. Justice Lawrence MacLeod said Wednesday it was not apparent to him that he could have a potential or perceived conflict until after a hearing Friday on the plaintiffs’ request for an injunction to block the state from setting the rate for the Statewide Education Property Tax.
Autumn is Sooo Bittersweet But Today There are Ripples of Hope

Ruminations from an Unabashed Optimist, an Environmental Patriot and a Radical Centrist. Autumn is Sooo Bittersweet . . . “The thing about hope is that it can travel through space and it can travel through time. It’s contagious. Sometimes it just looks like it’s splashing against the rocks and not making a difference but, over time, slowly, it starts breaking down those rocks. If we do our best, others will take heart from our example. They will find their own strength and summon others to hope and that strength and hope will course through their children and grandchildren and all the children yet to come.”
Op-Ed: It Appears the NCES Landfill is Operating Without a Valid Permit

I am writing in reference to the NCES Landfill in Bethlehem and the decision by the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) regarding the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) appeal of the October 9, 2020 approval by your department of the NCES Stage VI expansion permit, DOCKET NO. 20-14 WMC, CONSERVATION LAW FOUNDATION, INC. APPEAL. Specifically, I am inquiring about the fact that in the May 11, 2022 FINAL ORDER ON APPEAL, the WMC determined that:
