The German port of Bremerhaven is Europe's fourth largest and a key automotive hub that is used by Tesla, BMW, Stellantis, Volvo, and others, and it's now experiencing a sort of gridlock thanks to a shortage of H&H (high and heavy cargo) drivers, according to a report from CNBC. The trade intelligence firm VesselsValue has told the news agency that there is also a shortage of roll-on/roll-off drivers to move incoming car deliveries too, while military exercises have absorbed a significant portion of terminal space that is usually kept open for operators. This is likely a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

2 DAYS AGO