Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
mymoinfo.com
Major property damage at an apartment complex in Barnhart
(Barnhart) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation of major property damage to an apartment complex under construction in Barnhart. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the crime took place late Wednesday night November 2nd or early Thursday morning the 3rd in an area located behind Karsch’s Market.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident
An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County man arrested after he's found with stolen kayaks and drugs
A Phelps County man is arrested after being caught with stolen kayaks and drugs. Justin Barnwell, 25, of Jerome, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are expected. Barnwell has a hearing scheduled for December 13. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the...
Washington Missourian
Charges filed against two men believed to members of burglary ring
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair. Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces one count of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
One dead, one arrested after stabbing in Webster Groves
One person has died after a stabbing Wednesday night in Webster Groves.
Man dies in wrong-way crash in St. Charles County
A man died Tuesday evening in a wrong-way crash involving five vehicles in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sullivan Independent News
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan
Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
kfmo.com
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary
(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
myleaderpaper.com
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges
Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
kfmo.com
ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
Man admits to stealing dozens of catalytic converters in St. Louis area
An East St. Louis man admitted to stealing dozens of catalytic converters from truck and vans around the St. Louis area.
wmay.com
UPDATE: One Dead In Crash That Closed I-55 For Hours
One person is dead and several others are seriously hurt after a crash that blocked southbound Interstate 55 for hours Tuesday night. State police say the accident happened when a 44-year-old man from Auburn came off an exit ramp from Toronto Road traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck two other vehicles. The Auburn man’s vehicle then overturned. A semi then came through the crash scene, striking debris from the wreck that had just occurred.
KMOV
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
KMOV
2 students taken to hospital after ingesting marijuana edibles at St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two students were taken to the hospital from a St. Louis school Thursday. According to police, the students ingested an unknown substance at North Side Community School. The calls for police came out around 12:10 p.m. News 4 was on the scene and saw several...
Sullivan Independent News
Union Man Charged After Choking Girlfriend, FCSO Says
A Union man has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly choking his girlfriend. James B. Booher, 28, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault. The assault allegedly occurred Nov. 4 in the 3000 block of Highway A in Washington. The female victim reported that her boyfriend had choked and...
KMOV
Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
Endangered Person: Police look for woman taken at gunpoint
Police are looking for 21 year old Karrena Cummings. She was believed taken from 9397 Caddiefield Road in Ferguson around 3:15 am at gunpoint.
