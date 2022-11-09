ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major property damage at an apartment complex in Barnhart

(Barnhart) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation of major property damage to an apartment complex under construction in Barnhart. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the crime took place late Wednesday night November 2nd or early Thursday morning the 3rd in an area located behind Karsch’s Market.
Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident

An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Charges filed against two men believed to members of burglary ring

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department recently recovered a multiple stolen items, including a vehicle, following a burglary investigation in St. Clair. Sheriff Steve Pelton said Tuesday charges in connection with the investigation have been filed against Benjamin J. Ellert, who faces one count of stealing a motor vehicle; and James B. Fowler Jr., who has been charged with four counts of receiving stolen property, a Class D felony; one count of possessing equipment or parts with altered identification numbers, a Class E felony, and one count of resisting arrest, a Class E felony. Both men are being held in the Franklin County Jail, with a $35,000 cash bond set for Ellert and $20,000 for Fowler. Ellert faces a bond appearance hearing on Dec. 15 before Associate Judge Stanley Dale Williams, according to court records. Fowler has a Thursday hearing before Judge Williams for consideration of setting a preliminary hearing or setting a bond hearing.
Altercation Leads To Shots Fired In Sullivan

Sullivan Police are investigating a physical altercation that is alleged to have included shots being fired from a .22 caliber gun Saturday, October 29, at 11:51 p.m. Police responded to South Olive Street following a report of shots fired in the neighborhood and suspicious activity taking place. Officers arrived to...
Farmington Pair Charged with Burglary

(Farmington, MO) Two Farmington residents, 34 year old Lindsey Ann Richard and 33 year old Kyle Richard Hale, are facing charges of second degree burglary and stealing $750 or more after they are alleged to have taken almost $3,000 worth of equipment and tools from a St. Francois county residence. Law enforcement officials used surveillance camera footage to assist them in the investigation. The pair was arrested Friday and booked into the St. Francois County jail. Richard's bond is set at $25,000 while Hale's bond is $100,000.
Four Jefferson County men face federal drug, gun charges

Four Jefferson County men have been accused of selling drugs and guns in St. Louis and Fenton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported. Donye “El Baggo” Peace, 19, of High Ridge; Anneyus D. James, 18, of Festus; Otis M. Patterson, 21, of Fenton; and Theodore Bradford, 18, whose town was not available, were indicted Oct. 19 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Pevely man, St. Louis woman suspected of stealing SUV in Fenton area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 25-year-old Pevely man and a 21-year-old St. Louis woman as suspects in the theft of an SUV from outside a Fenton-area mobile home. A green 2010 Jeep Patriot was stolen from outside the home in the 1000 block of Willow Glen Drive, authorities reported.
ATV Wreck in Ste. Genevieve County

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A man from Florissant, 34 year old Christopher A. Pierce, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck with an ATV in Ste. Genevieve County Wednesday night at 9:10. Highway Patrol records show Pierce was riding the ATV east on Kocher Road, east of Burks School Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and it began to roll over throwing Pierce off. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Pierce was flown to St. Louis University Hospital.
UPDATE: One Dead In Crash That Closed I-55 For Hours

One person is dead and several others are seriously hurt after a crash that blocked southbound Interstate 55 for hours Tuesday night. State police say the accident happened when a 44-year-old man from Auburn came off an exit ramp from Toronto Road traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck two other vehicles. The Auburn man’s vehicle then overturned. A semi then came through the crash scene, striking debris from the wreck that had just occurred.
Union Man Charged After Choking Girlfriend, FCSO Says

A Union man has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly choking his girlfriend. James B. Booher, 28, has been charged with second-degree domestic assault. The assault allegedly occurred Nov. 4 in the 3000 block of Highway A in Washington. The female victim reported that her boyfriend had choked and...
Man dies after 5-vehicle crash on I-64 in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person died and one person was injured in a 5-vehicle crash in St. Charles County on Tuesday. A man from Wentzville was pronounced dead on the scene after crossing the cable barrier and hitting vehicles in the opposite direction, leading to being ejected from the vehicle. He was later identified as 37-year-old Jason Lodes.
