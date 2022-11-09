ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Updates on Worker's Rights Amendment, Unit 5 tax proposition

The Worker's Rights Amendment requires 60% approval, or half of all ballots cast to vote "yes" to pass and amend the Illinois state constitution. Currently, it has 58.18% approval with 2,091,106 "yes" votes as of 3:28 p.m. Friday. 99% of votes have been counted. NBC has reported that a final...
Pritzker officially reelected for second term; wins with 54.3% of votes

JB Pritzker (D) 1,638,743 (42.9%) Scott Schluter (I) 106,918 (2.8%) “JB’s proven leadership has expanded affordable health care, improved credit ratings and made historic investments in education and infrastructure," the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) said in a press release. "He has a proven track record of delivering on his...
Mendoza secures second full term as Illinois Comptroller over Teresi, McCloskey

Incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza has secured the position of Illinois Comptroller once again over Republican candidate Shannon Teresi and Libertarian candidate Dierdre McCloskey. According to the New York Times, which has reported 90% of the voting results, Mendoza clinched the election, receiving 2,126,740 votes, or 56.9%. Teresi received 1,543,032 votes,...
Experian to pay millions in lawsuit settlement, Illinois residents impacted

CHICAGO - Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach. The breach in 2015 compromised the personal information of more than 15 million people. Those impacted had submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. The Illinois attorney general says more than 735,000 people in our...
Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
13 Illinois Lottery players win big in historic $2 billion Powerball draw

CHICAGO - Nobody in Illinois matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. However, 13 players across the state still won some big money. The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night due to a technical issue, but the numbers were announced Tuesday morning. They were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.
Illinois soldier buried more than 70 years after dying in Korean War

CHICAGO (CBS) – A soldier from Des Plaines received a proper burial on Thursday, decades after he was killed during the Korean War.Army Corporal William M. Zoellick went missing in North Korea in November of 1950 when he was only 18 years old.Zoellick died months later at a prisoner camp. His remains were sent back to the U.S., but could not be identified.That was until a recent effort using dental records and DNA helped identify the remains. They were buried on Thursday in Belvidere, near Rockford.The U.S. Army said more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
DES PLAINES, IL

