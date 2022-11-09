ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Democratic upset in U.S. midterms could roil markets, options mavens say

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - An unexpected result in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm election could roil markets positioned for relative calm, options strategists said. Control of the U.S. Congress is at stake in Tuesday's midterms, with Republicans favored by polls and betting markets to win control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate. With Democrat Joe Biden in the White House, that potential result would lead to a split government, an outcome seen as broadly favorable to markets over the long term.
msn.com

Dow trades 500 points lower in final hour of trade Wednesday, ahead of key inflation reading

The Dow was down more than 500 points Wednesday afternoon in the final hour of trade, as investors braced for Thursday's key inflation reading and as several tight races left control of Congress up for grabs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 508 points, or 1.5%, trading near 32,678, after falling more than 600 points at the session's low. The S&P 500 index [s:spx] was off 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index was 2% lower. Investors had been gearing up for a potential Republican sweep in the midterm elections. But results so far point to "anything even vaguely controversial in this Congress, which means we pretty much know that current fiscal policies will remain in place: no tax cuts and no major spending bills for the next two years," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network, in emailed comments. While all eyes will be on tomorrow's release of the consumer-price index for October, investors also have been monitoring continued tumult in the crypto sector. Reports surfaced on Thursday that indicated Binance may be backing away from plans to take over assets of embattled crypto exchange FTX. Bitcoin was trading near $16,800 Thursday, near a two-year low, according to CoinDesk.
TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus

U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Inflation Data, FTX, Apple And Rivian In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday November 10:. 1. -- Stock Futures Nudge Higher, Eyeing CPI Data and Crypto Fallout. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Thursday as investors looked to a key inflation reading prior to the start of trading while closely-tracking developments in cryptocurrency markets over concerns of contagion from the potential multi-billion dollar collapse of the FTX exchange.
GEORGIA STATE
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print

U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
Reuters

Toronto stocks slide as weak earnings weigh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, with energy and technology stocks leading the decline, as disappointing earnings weighed ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data and the outcome of midterm elections.
msn.com

U.S. stocks end higher, Nasdaq scores biggest weekly gain since March

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite scoring its biggest weekly gain since March, after major indexes on Thursday logged their strongest session since 2020 on the back of a softer-than-expected inflation report. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US futures up modestly ahead of US inflation update

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy