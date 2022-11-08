Read full article on original website
More than 100 lawsuits concerning voting practices filed before Election Day
WASHINGTON (TND) — This election cycle marked the most legal ever cases brought before Election Day. Lawsuits over voting practices piled up in competitive states. As of late last week, campaigns and outside groups submitted 120 lawsuits across the country — that's nearly double the number of cases filed before the 2020 election.
6 things to know after Election Night
WASHINGTON (TND) — Both parties are locked into tight races in the fight to gain control of Congress after all the votes are counted in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Democrats have run ahead of President Joe Biden’s margins in several House districts that Republicans went into Tuesday expecting to pick up, leaving many races too close to call late into the night.
Voter voices: Americans explain what key issues pushed them to the polls
WASHINGTON (TND) — The polls are closed and results are coming from across the country as candidates and voters are biting their nails, waiting to see who will take control of Congress. The National Desk is hearing voices from around the country as races are called. In Georgia, some...
How can the AP call races right as polls close?
The instant polls close across the country Tuesday, The Associated Press could declare winners in some races in this year's midterm elections. How is that possible, before any results are released? Let's take a look at how the AP can declare a winner before the first ballots are counted. First,...
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
Polls beginning to close in some parts of US in midterm elections
(TND) — Polls are beginning to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana in the midterm elections that will decide the balance of Congress for the next two years. In Indiana, polls close at 6 p.m. for the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House Districts. Last polls close statewide at 7 p.m. for votes on the Senate, House and secretary of state.
2022 midterms: Tumultuous election season nears its end
WASHINGTON (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden's presidency. With polls open, Democrats were...
Fact Check Team: Experts predict 'red wave' as Biden administration struggles with support
WASHINGTON (TND) — As polls begin to close and ballots are being counted, Americans will soon know which party will control Congress. Experts have said time and time again that the country should expect to see a red wave. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team looked at historical data...
Track the balance of power in Congress here as results are announced
WASHINGTON (TND) — The National Desk is keeping tabs on the key races that will determine the balance of power in the U.S. for the next two years. There are 50 competitive races in the House. Democrats must win at least 37 of those seats to maintain control. Republicans must win at least 14 of those seats to gain control.
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both...
GOP will see gains as economy remains top voter issue, Washington insider says
WASHINGTON (TND) — The 2022 midterms are in full swing and some states will soon be closing polls and counting ballots. There has been an endless stream of predictions ahead of this key election cycle that will determine who is in control of Congress. Washington insider Armstrong Williams joined The National Desk Monday, saying he believes a red wave is on the way for a couple of key reasons.
Kemp wins gubernatorial rematch against Abrams in Georgia
(TND) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection in Georgia over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Kemp overcame a primary challenge egged on by former President Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination over former Republican Sen. David Perdue. The governor incurred Trump's wrath over his narrow loss in the state during the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden.
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
Republicans DeSantis, Rubio cruise to reelection in Florida
(TND) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio both fended off challenges from Democratic opponents to win reelection. Both are considered to be potential presidential candidates in 2024. DeSantis is one of the leading potential candidates in public polling behind former President Donald Trump, though he has not said much publicly about whether he will announce a presidential bid.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat as Republicans look to take control of Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated Senate race in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Vance and Ryan were running to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country.
Democrats' closing campaign strategy keeps Biden largely in blue states
WASHINGTON (TND) — President Joe Biden went on a blue state blitz, spending the final weeks leading up to Election Day campaigning largely with Democrats expected to win by large margins. "President Biden is going where President Biden can be helpful to turn out Democratic votes in places that...
