Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
Marylanders vote yes on Question 4, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Marylanders voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to approve the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 and older. The decision will legalize marijuana and enable its commercial sale, starting on July 1. Adults that meet the age requirements will be able to possess up to 1.5 ounces of...
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both...
Polls beginning to close in some parts of US in midterm elections
(TND) — Polls are beginning to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana in the midterm elections that will decide the balance of Congress for the next two years. In Indiana, polls close at 6 p.m. for the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House Districts. Last polls close statewide at 7 p.m. for votes on the Senate, House and secretary of state.
Kari Lake says she will be media's 'worst freaking nightmare' if elected
PHOENIX (TND) — Speaking to reporters on Election Day, Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she would be the media's "worst freaking nightmare" if she's elected. "I'm going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We're going to...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat as Republicans look to take control of Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated Senate race in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Vance and Ryan were running to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country.
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': DC mayor on high juvenile crime rates
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Election Day is Tuesday and a look at D.C. crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than it was during the two previous elections – and juveniles are a big element of that.
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cox called Moore Wednesday afternoon to concede. Gathered at a Harbor...
Hochul becomes first woman elected to governor of New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has secured New York's gubernatorial seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hochul prevailed over her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul's victory marks the first time a woman has been elected to the New York seat. She previously assumed the...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Is it late in the season for another system?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — There are still over 20 days of the Atlantic hurricane season to go. Tropical Storm Nicole, forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane as it hits Florida on Wednesday, is a reminder that the season is not over yet. The peak of the season is...
Where will the world's largest active volcano erupt from?
HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here are some things to know about the volcano.
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
