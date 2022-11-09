ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both...
Polls beginning to close in some parts of US in midterm elections

(TND) — Polls are beginning to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana in the midterm elections that will decide the balance of Congress for the next two years. In Indiana, polls close at 6 p.m. for the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House Districts. Last polls close statewide at 7 p.m. for votes on the Senate, House and secretary of state.
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor

(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Hochul becomes first woman elected to governor of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has secured New York's gubernatorial seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hochul prevailed over her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul's victory marks the first time a woman has been elected to the New York seat. She previously assumed the...
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Where will the world's largest active volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don't expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here are some things to know about the volcano.
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
