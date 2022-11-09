Read full article on original website
Related
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North...
Colorado votes on decriminalizing 'magic mushrooms'
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms. A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience...
Polls beginning to close in some parts of US in midterm elections
(TND) — Polls are beginning to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana in the midterm elections that will decide the balance of Congress for the next two years. In Indiana, polls close at 6 p.m. for the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th House Districts. Last polls close statewide at 7 p.m. for votes on the Senate, House and secretary of state.
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat as Republicans look to take control of Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated Senate race in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Vance and Ryan were running to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country.
Crucial Arizona Senate race tests Trump-era Democratic gains
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both...
Wes Moore defeats Dan Cox, making history to become Maryland's first Black governor
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Wes Moore cruised to victory Tuesday handily defeating Republican Dan Cox to make history as Maryland’s first Black governor. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Cox called Moore Wednesday afternoon to concede. Gathered at a Harbor...
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican...
Dems win gubernatorial and Senate races in Colorado, split House races
DENVER (TND) — Two big races in Colorado have been called. Incumbent Democratic Governor Jared Polis and Democratic Senator Michael Bennet both won their reelection bids. Polis, who took on Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl, won roughly 59% of the vote, according to CNN. Ganahl, an entrepreneur and elected member of the University of Colorado Board of Regents, was only able to garner just under 40%.
Maura Healey is first woman elected Massachusetts governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump....
Rising GOP star Kristi Noem wins reelection in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — Republican Kristi Noem has won reelection for governor in South Dakota, according to The Associated Press. Noem beat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith. Noem has been speculated as a possible running mate for former President Donald Trump if he decides to run for president in 2024, although she is a potential candidate herself if Trump decides not to enter the race.
Hochul becomes first woman elected to governor of New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has secured New York's gubernatorial seat, according to the Associated Press (AP). Hochul prevailed over her Republican opponent Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul's victory marks the first time a woman has been elected to the New York seat. She previously assumed the...
Abbott beats O'Rourke to win third term as Texas governor
(TND) — Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has won reelection for a third term in office over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke, who has also sought a Senate seat in the state, outspent Abbott throughout the campaign but was not able to overcome the incumbent’s advantage in a Republican-leaning state. A Democrat has not won the governorship since 1994.
Kemp wins gubernatorial rematch against Abrams in Georgia
(TND) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won reelection in Georgia over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race. Kemp overcame a primary challenge egged on by former President Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination over former Republican Sen. David Perdue. The governor incurred Trump's wrath over his narrow loss in the state during the 2020 election to now-President Joe Biden.
'We've literally thrown everything at the problem': DC mayor on high juvenile crime rates
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Election Day is Tuesday and a look at D.C. crime numbers compared to the previous two years is unsettling. The city has a homicide rate that is much higher than it was during the two previous elections – and juveniles are a big element of that.
Kari Lake says she will be media's 'worst freaking nightmare' if elected
PHOENIX (TND) — Speaking to reporters on Election Day, Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said she would be the media's "worst freaking nightmare" if she's elected. "I'm going to be your worst freaking nightmare for eight years, and we will reform the media as well. We're going to...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
Former President Trump votes for DeSantis, plans big announcement
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former President Donald Trump voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Election Day and dropped hints about a second run for the White House. Trump spoke to the media after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning. Melania Trump joined him.
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
FOX26
Fresno, CA
19K+
Followers
25K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0