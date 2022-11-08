Read full article on original website
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
Cheney: Midterm election results were a 'victory for team normal’
Rep. Liz Cheney R-Wyo., spoke at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, where she said that the results of the 2022 midterm elections were "a clear victory for team normal" and “rejection of the toxicity” of former President Donald Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep. Boebert is locked in an unexpectedly close race. Some constituents say they're tired of a 'mini Trump.'
PUEBLO, Colo. — In the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, a rural region spanning much of the southwestern part of the state, some people who voted for Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert two years ago said they were fed up with what seemed like her desire to grab the national spotlight over fighting for them.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: The uncalled House races
More than two dozen House races have not yet been called by the NBC News Decision Desk, and the battle for the majority is coming down to a race-by-race fight. But Democrats still face an uphill climb to get to the 218 seats needed for a majority. They have to win 21 of the 27 uncalled seats, while Republicans just have to win seven. Democrats are currently leading in 16 of the uncalled races, while Republicans are leading in 11.
Trump ally Lauren Boebert is locked in an unexpectedly tight race for her House seat
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has found herself in a surprisingly close race for re-election as control of the House remains uncertain. Boebert, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, was narrowly leading Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, 160,451 to 159,315, with 98% of the vote counted Thursday night. Earlier in the day, Boebert was trailing Frisch, a businessman who previously served on the Aspen City Council.
How candidates who cast doubt on Biden’s 2020 victory are faring in the midterms
So far, a majority of the candidates who denied or actively cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory have prevailed in the midterms, although most were heavily favored to win, according to an NBC News analysis of results and past candidate statements. Here's how the 268 GOP candidates...
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, defeating Republican Blake Masters
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is the winner of the Arizona Senate race, NBC News projects, defeating Blake Masters, a Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Kelly's projected victory on Friday comes three days after polls closed, and as Arizona officials continued counting ballots that were mailed in or dropped off, particularly in the vote-rich Maricopa County, home to Phoenix. It gives Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a Dec. 6 runoff.
Meet the 23-year-old Indian American who flipped a Republican Illinois district
Nabeela Syed, 23, came of age during the Trump administration. An Indian Muslim American who wears a hijab, she remembers the former president’s 2016 Election Day with perfect clarity. She was a a senior at her high school in Palatine, Illinois, and the racist, Islamophobic rhetoric being parroted around her sealed her first political memory.
Republicans who questioned the 2020 results are bringing back an old norm: Admitting defeat
WASHINGTON — The losers of this year’s midterm elections are winning praise for doing something that would be entirely unremarkable in another era — admitting defeat. From Maine to Michigan, Senate to state legislature, Republican to Democrat, most high-profile candidates who fell short in the 2022 midterm elections are offering quick concessions and gracious congratulations to their opponents. And that includes candidates who earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by embracing his false claims that elections are rigged against Republicans.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
Democrats maintain control of Senate, NBC News projects, defeating many Trump-backed Republicans
WASHINGTON — Democrats defied historical trends and defeated several candidates backed by former President Donald Trump to keep control of the Senate, providing enormous relief for President Joe Biden. The battle for the House, meanwhile, remains too close to call. The picture in the Senate became clear late Saturday...
Young Latino voters favored Democrats despite party affiliation, boosting their chances in contested races
Young Latino voters were a crucial voting bloc in slowing down the so-called Republican red wave in the 2022 midterm elections, according to early exit polls. While Americans are still waiting to learn which political party will control the House and the Senate next year, initial data is showing that younger Latino voters, despite party identification, are boosting Democrats amid highly contested races.
McConnell faces brewing discontent from Senate Republicans
WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is facing a brewing challenge to his position as the top Republican in the Senate. Several senators are campaigning to delay a vote scheduled for next week that was expected to return McConnell to the top job. The Kentucky Republican has held...
Jan. 6 committee staffers told preliminary plan for final report would focus largely on Trump, not on law enforcement failures, sources say
WASHINGTON — Staff members of the Jan. 6 committee were informed last week that the committee’s final report would focus largely on former President Donald Trump and much less on findings about failures by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in the lead up to the attack, three sources familiar with the committee’s work told NBC News.
Schumer calls Democrats maintaining control of the Senate 'a victory and a vindication'
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
Full Panel: Trump 'is a loser after Tuesday'
Eugene Daniels, Jen Psaki and Brendan Buck join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss midterm results and Trump’s “big announcement” postponement where he was expected to announce a presidential bid. "Republicans across the spectrum saying we don’t want him to do it because the Senate matters more than that his own feelings,” Eugene Daniels said.Nov. 10, 2022.
Did Trump hurt Republicans in the 2022 elections? The numbers point to yes.
WASHINGTON — How did Democrats stop a red wave in 2022?. The short answer: Donald Trump appears to have helped them. In a major departure from past trends, the 2022 midterm election turned out to be nearly as much of a referendum on the defeated former president as it was on incumbent President Joe Biden, according to exit polls conducted by Edison Research for NBC News and other networks.
NBC News
MTP Compressed: GOP must ‘welcome’ changes to party leadership as Democrats retain Senate control
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) joined “Meet the Press” to discuss the midterm election results as Democrats retain control of Congress and the path for a Republican-controlled House narrows. Cassidy, who voted to impeach former President Trump, blamed the former president for the Senate losses. Cassidy said candidates who “are talking about the future” over-performed. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Ma.) joined to talk about President Biden’s approval among the party and what Senate Democrats plan to work on ahead of the next Congress. Anita Dunn, White House Senior Adviser, talks about President Biden’s performance and whether he should change the party’s messaging following the election.Nov. 13, 2022.
