Madison365
Gloria Reyes announces bid for Madison mayor
Former Madison school board president and deputy mayor Gloria Reyes announced on Thursday that she intends to run for Mayor in the spring 2023 election. If elected, she would be the first person of color to hold the office. “We are at a critical time in the city. People are...
Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels to win second term
Shortly after midnight, Republican businessman Tim Michels conceded to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in the race for Wisconsin governor. The Associated Press called the race in Evers’ favor at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. As of this morning, Evers had 51.07% of the votes to Michels’ 47.91%. “On Jan. 3,...
Barrett handily wins Dane County Sheriff race
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed to the post in 2021 to replace retiring Dave Mahoney, has easily won election to a full term. With about 80 percent of the votes counted Tuesday evening, Barret had run up a lead of 76 percent to Repulbican challenger Anthony Hamilton’s 23 percent.
Large crowd celebrates Madison’s Hmong New Year at Alliant Energy Center
As we approach the end of the year, many different people of all different cultures use the shifting of the seasons to celebrate the year and welcome in the coming year. That was the focus on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center as members and friends of the Hmong community gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The event was very successful in drawing the interest of the community with about 9,330 attendees throughout the two days and about 2,500 attendees for the Night Party to end the celebrations.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 11
Gloria Reyes joins the podcast today to discuss her just-announced campaign to become Madison’s first Latina mayor.
Richard Jones, Jr. named new executive director of Vera Court Neighborhood Center
Vera Court Neighborhood Center, Inc., has announced that Richard Jones, Jr. will be its new executive director. Made up of Vera Court Neighborhood Center on the North Side and Bridge, Lake Point, Waunona (BLW) Neighborhood Center on the South Side, both centers serve thousands of Madison youth, adults, and families each year.
Madison365 Week in Review for November 5
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by Community Shares of Wisconsin. Isaiah Valdez earned his barbering license. Musician, poet and activist Lyla June will speak on Indigenous rights at UW on November 14. Madison East High School’s Dia de los Muertos celebration returns this weekend. donated $2.9 million to the Urban League of Greater Madison to help build its Black Business Hub and start new entrepreneurship programs.
Affordable Dental Care’s 5th annual Smileathon will raise money to address disparities in access to dental care
One in three Dane County residents lacks dental insurance according to Affordable Dental Care, whose mission is to restore hope, health, and opportunity through quality dentistry to the underinsured, uninsured, and underserved. At this Sunday’s Fifth Annual Smileathon, the greater Madison community will have a chance to come out and support the services Affordable Dental Care provides to the greater Madison community.
Black Oxygen: Nursing needs you with Jessi Evans Kendall
Born and raised in Madison, WI, Jessi Evans Kendall is a bedside nurse and a diversity and cultural congruence resource nurse at UW Health. Earlier this year, Jessi was named as one of Madison’s top nurses and received the Top Nurses 2022 Leadership Award from Madison Magazine. Of her path towards nursing she says, “I didn’t originally think of myself as someone who could help others … I thought of myself as someone who needed help.” In this episode of Black Oxygen, Jessi talks about growing up in Madison, her experiences with depression, and the importance of Black nurses for patients and the health care system.
Award-winning Native American recording artist Bill Miller to perform at Grace Episcopal Church in Madison on Nov. 18
Award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter, and world-class flute player will be in concert at Grace Episcopal Church on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., the church announced on Monday. A Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, Miller will bring the audience on a compelling spiritual journey through...
Isaiah Valdes becomes first Smitty Scholarship honoree to finish apprenticeship, get barber license with JP Hair Design
Isaiah Valdes recently finished his barber apprenticeship with JP Hair Design and became the first person to get his barber license under the Smitty Scholarship in honor of Madison’s first Black barber Taylor “Smitty” Smith, a legendary and inspirational pioneer in his trade. “For me, it was...
US Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visits Latino Academy of Workforce Development
United States Department of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, along with U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan and dozens of local leaders, made a stop at the Latino Academy of Workforce Development on Oct. 26 to learn more about how the Latino Academy has contributed to strengthening the economy. Baltazar De Anda Santana,...
Forward Community Investments lands $55 million to fund community development projects
Forward Community Investments, a Madison-based community development financial institution (CDFI), as been awarded a record-setting $55 million in New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) from the US Department of Treasury to fund community development construction projects across Wisconsin. FCI is one of 107 community development entities across 35 states selected to...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: October 31
We’re back once again! On the pod today, we approach the end of our Lasting Impacts series with a look at the ever-worsening shortage of nurses. Plus, the City of Madison wants your thoughts on a South Side mural and Madison Nonprofit Day returns. Listen now:
Rob Dz – Spoken Word Night
Rob Dz – Spoken Word Night will take place Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. at Cafe CODA. Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is the Media Projects Bubblerarian for the Madison Public Library. As a Kennedy Center certified teaching artist for the Making Justice program his primary residency focus is on Hip Hop, Spoken Word and Personal Branding as positive forms of self-expression. As a musician, he has performed with the likes of Nas, Eminem, Common, Talib Kweli, and others. In 2017, he was inducted to both the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program.
“This place had such a strength to it.” Film screening highlights Style & Grace, a beloved and historic South Madison barbershop
As Madison’s oldest African-American barbershop, Style & Grace was an important place on Madison’s South Side for the community to congregate and a South Madison landmark. Filmmaker Linda Friend’s documentary about the shop, also called “Style & Grace,” captures many of the great moments and the vibrant life and business of the beloved South Madison barbershop that had been a cornerstone of a neighborhood for many generations. A screening of the film, co-hosted by PBS Wisconsin and the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation, will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 6-8 p.m. at the UW South Madison Partnership Space, 2238 S. Park Street.
Fall Gospel Fest featuring Jekalyn Carr, Joshua Rogers & Angela Primm Overture Center for the Arts
Fall Gospel Fest featuring Jekalyn Carr, Joshua Rogers & Angela Primm will take place Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Overture Center for the Arts. For the past 17 years, Fall Gospel Fest has featured some of gospel music’s biggest and brightest stars and continues to fill a void by bringing award-winning gospel artists to Madison. These artists inspire and empower audiences through traditional and contemporary songs.
East High’s 6th annual Día de los Muertos gets bigger and better
Día de los Muertos — also known as Day of the Dead — is back at Madison East High after a three-year hiatus. East High School’s Raza United and Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz will present the 6th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5, at East High School, 2222 E. Washington Ave.
Sustain Dane announces diverse slate of Live Forward Award winners
Two leaders of Madison Community Cooperative, an engineer at Kohler Company and a class of seventh graders are winners of the 2022 Live Forward Awards, presented by Sustain Dane, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday. According to the release, winners are MCC membership coordinator DaMontae January and maintenance...
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration
Nehemiah 30th Anniversary Celebration will be held Friday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m. at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. Join Nehemiah for a community-wide cocktail party to celebrate 30 years of community impact:. 6-7 pm: Mingling/Social Hour/Meet Staff. 7-8 pm: Main Event. 8-10 pm: Dance Party with Kinfolk. Nehemiah had...
