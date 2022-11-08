As we approach the end of the year, many different people of all different cultures use the shifting of the seasons to celebrate the year and welcome in the coming year. That was the focus on the weekend of Nov. 5-6 at the Alliant Energy Center as members and friends of the Hmong community gathered to celebrate the Hmong New Year. The event was very successful in drawing the interest of the community with about 9,330 attendees throughout the two days and about 2,500 attendees for the Night Party to end the celebrations.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO