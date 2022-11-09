ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

iagreebidenwearsdiapers
3d ago

These sore losers are nothing more than losers! Bahahahahaha! Congratulations on your overwhelming victory Mr. DeSantis.

Reply
4
Related
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Turnout Was a Big Problem for Democrats in Major Florida Counties

We’re continuing to learn more about just how badly Republicans beat Democrats in the state of Florida Tuesday night in the statewide elections. There’s ongoing pressure for the chair of the Florida Democratic Party, Manny Diaz, to step down. So far, he's indicated he'll stay in his post.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Anna Eskamani wins seat, proves Florida Dems need to run more progressives

The midterms were a slightly mixed bag for Central Florida progressives. Rep. Anna Eskamani held on to her state seat in a newly drawn district and newcomer Maxwell Frost rode a wave of youthful enthusiasm to the US House. However, UCF-area Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith failed to win a new district against Republican challenger Susan Plasencia. Smith had served in the state house since 2016, representing a district that includes his alma mater, the University of Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

Florida — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to speak Wednesday morning. Florida residents have been preparing for the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen. On Monday, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Florida is the future of the GOP, and Miami is its capital

By 8 p.m. eastern time, within seconds of Florida's polls closing statewide, NBC and Fox News both called the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis. During an election night that the media promised must spill into an election week, DeSantis secured sweeping victories, while half of the rest of the country was still stuck in line waiting to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Republican Luna defeats Lynn, will serve Florida's 13th District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Republican candidate Anna Paulina Luna won her race against Democratic opponent Eric Lynn and will serve Florida's 13th Congressional District, unofficial election results show. Heading into the midterm election, Luna received endorsements from Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Lynn announced his concession...
FLORIDA STATE
wuwf.org

Florida GOP gains four state senate seats

Florida Republicans gained four seats in the state Senate on Tuesday, ousting two incumbents as Democrats were eclipsed in the midterm elections up and down the ballot. The general election marked Florida voters’ first opportunity to cast ballots in newly drawn state House and Senate seats, the result of the once-a-decade redistricting process.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy