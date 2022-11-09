Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Joe O’Dea in what had been expected to be a competitive race. Sen. Bennet joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 9, 2022.
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to
Florida Democrat and Gen Z’s first member of Congress Maxwell Frost joins Chris Hayes to discuss what he learned about running a successful campaign, how he plans to stay true to himself in his new position, the colleagues he’s most excited to work with, and more. Nov. 12, 2022.
Trump makes baseless claims about election tampering and goes after DeSantis
Former President Trump is making baseless claims on social media about election tampering in Nevada and Arizona, and Trump is also going after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.Nov. 11, 2022.
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms
Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself
After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
McCarthy facing obstacles from within GOP in bid for House speaker
NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports on the “final exam” that Rep. Kevin McCarthy faces and the support he needs to garner from fellow Republicans.Nov. 11, 2022.
Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’
Lauren Boebert opponent Adam Frisch is appealing to frustrated Colorado Independents and Republicans. "We're very focused on accumulating those frustrated Republicans, those Independents. They want people to focus on jobs... healthcare,” Frisch tells Joy Reid, “and not spend most of their time traveling around the country, especially an inordinate amount of time down in Mar-a-Lago, Florida."Nov. 10, 2022.
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms
Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterms and why Democrats had a better showing than some predicted.Nov. 10, 2022.
Adrian Fontes' Arizona win keeps a self-described Oath Keeper at bay
NBC News projects that Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former Marine, prosecutor and county elections official, has won the Arizona secretary of state over an election-denying Republican who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fontes’ victory is sure to provoke some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections being overseen by people promoting former President Donald Trump’s big lie. In Arizona, the secretary of state also steps into the role of governor if the governor can’t complete a term.
Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., shares his thoughts on the midterm outcomes, why he thinks 2024 is an open field for a candidate with an optimistic vision and why he says despite the outcome in the midterms, the country has to keep fighting back against anti-democracy voices.Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race
Rep. Pat Ryan, D-NY, secured a full-term in Congress after the midterms, serving the newly-redrawn 18th Congressional District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his win against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.Nov. 10, 2022.
Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?
Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022.
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’
Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence
Vaughn Hillyard, correspondent for NBC News, talks about the wild, baseless accusations Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to make as votes are being counted in Arizona, casting baseless aspersions even on ostensible political allies and risking inciting violence from already radicalized extremist among her following. Nov. 10, 2022.
