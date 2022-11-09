ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.

Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms

Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
MSNBC

Boebert opponent Adam Frisch to focus on jobs, healthcare ‘not spending time at Mar-a-Lago’

Lauren Boebert opponent Adam Frisch is appealing to frustrated Colorado Independents and Republicans. "We're very focused on accumulating those frustrated Republicans, those Independents. They want people to focus on jobs... healthcare,” Frisch tells Joy Reid, “and not spend most of their time traveling around the country, especially an inordinate amount of time down in Mar-a-Lago, Florida."Nov. 10, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Adrian Fontes' Arizona win keeps a self-described Oath Keeper at bay

NBC News projects that Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former Marine, prosecutor and county elections official, has won the Arizona secretary of state over an election-denying Republican who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fontes’ victory is sure to provoke some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections being overseen by people promoting former President Donald Trump’s big lie. In Arizona, the secretary of state also steps into the role of governor if the governor can’t complete a term.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., shares his thoughts on the midterm outcomes, why he thinks 2024 is an open field for a candidate with an optimistic vision and why he says despite the outcome in the midterms, the country has to keep fighting back against anti-democracy voices.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-NY, secured a full-term in Congress after the midterms, serving the newly-redrawn 18th Congressional District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his win against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Tim Miller: Will Republicans take this losing moment to break with Trump?

Donald Trump has famously said that he doesn't like losers. Now several Republicans and conservative pundits are blaming him for the “red wave” that never was. Joy Reid and her panel discuss the GOP being openly critical of Trump after major midterms losses.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy