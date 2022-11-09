Read full article on original website
Moon Griffon and Billy Nungesser Air Out Disagreements Over Louisiana’s Primary System Following LAGOP Endorsement of Jeff Landry
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is upset with the Louisiana Republican Party and he took to the airwaves on the Moon Griffon Show to vent his frustrations with them. What he got was a host who was ready to debate him not only on the endorsement but...
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Handily Wins Re-election
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy is projected to win re-election despite facing off against a dozen challengers. Kennedy was the odds-on favorite for an outright win, despite high-profile challenges from activist Gary Chambers and the John Bel Edwards-backed Luke Mixon, who mostly split the Democratic vote, which was just under one-third of the total vote across the state.
Outraged Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Suggests Supports Call Louisiana GOP After Landry Endorsement
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has fired back hard after it was reported that the Louisiana Republican Party's vote to endorse Attorney General Jeff Landry. In a campaign email to supporters, Nungesser expressed his outrage and shared the personal contact information of the members of the LAGOP...
Clay Higgins Re-elected to U.S. Congress, Louisiana Incumbents Sweep the Night
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Voters across the 3rd Congressional District have overwhelmingly decided to send incumbent Clay Higgins back to Washington, D.C. as challenges from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt and Democrats fell short in unseating him. Higgins garnered nearly 65% of the vote, which is what Trafalgar polling projected him...
An Open Letter to Writers of Louisiana Constitutional Amendments
You're trying to trick us again, aren't you? Even if you aren't it sure seems that way. Have you read those eight amendments we the people are supposed to vote on in Tuesday's election?. Of course, you have, you wrote them. That's why you wrote them the way you did....
Louisiana Powerball Winners Confirmed in Record Drawing
The Powerball numbers have finally been drawn and the Louisiana Lottery has confirmed there was a one million dollar winner and two $50,000 winners sold in the state for Monday's Powerball drawing. Powerball game officials have also confirmed a single ticket sold in California matched the numbers needed to claim the more than $2.0 billion dollar prize.
Here’s Why the Record Powerball Drawing is Being Delayed
The Powerball drawing for a record jackpot of almost $2.0 billion dollars has been delayed because of a technical glitch. As of 0200 AM, Louisiana time. Powerball game officials had still not posted the drawing or announced the numbers. Here's why. The initial delay of the 10:30 CST drawing was...
Louisiana Patiently Waits for ‘Gumbo Weather’ to Arrive Tomorrow
Gumbo weather is set to make its triumphant return to Louisiana late tonight and early Saturday as one of the strongest cold fronts of the season, at least so far, pushes across the state. If you're not familiar with gumbo weather, welcome to Louisiana, you're obviously not from around here.
Is Killing Rats in Your Home About to Become Illegal in St. Landry Parish?
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A new "Animal Control Ordinance" in St. Landry Parish could mean that vermin control, like killing rats and mice infesting a home, might get you in legal trouble. That is according to the group Sportsmen's Alliance, which is warning its members about the...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
BATON ROUGE (KPEL News) - Former New Orleans Police Capt. Sabrina Richardson, who is currently facing a corruption investigation in New Orleans, has resigned from the Louisiana State Police Commission, which oversees discipline measures for state police. Richardson offered her resignation to Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday, according to...
Tragedy in St. Landry Parish as an Opelousas Man Died in a Crash
Louisiana State Police officials investigated a fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night that claimed the life of an Opelousas man. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards crossed the center line of US Highway 190 near Frank Road. When that...
Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives
Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime. No, it won't be a freeze but you'll...
Parents of a 5-Year-Old Has His Bday Party at Hooters—Bad Parenting?
(New York Post) An Iowa couple of a 5-year-old boy is taking some heat from people worldwide after the mom posted a controversial video of their son Zander celebrating his 5th birthday at Hooters. Some people think it's cool but others believe they are the worst parents ever. Is it...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Tropical System Develops in the Caribbean, Could Turn Toward the Gulf
As we get closer to the end of hurricane season, the tropics are still proving to be very active. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing two storms with a high likelihood of developing into full-blown tropical systems, and one of them is making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
Smack Talk on the Street Led to Arrest Says St. Landry Sheriff’s Officials
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says via press release that the Melville Police Department asked for their help when a situation began to unfold on Saturday, October 22, 2022. What Do We Know?. Officials with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office says Devel Lasean Smith and two juveniles drove up...
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
OPELOUSAS, St. Landry Parish (KPEL News): Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington. At the time, her boyfriend Robert...
Here Are Acadiana’s Favorite Places for Bread/Rolls
In South Louisiana a good piece of bread or a perfect roll to sop up the gravy on a plate, well, life may not get any better than that—a little life kiss, right?. A slice of cajun garlic bread, bread with only butter, a melt-in-your-mouth roll all of those variations of bread add to the thrill of eating a delicious meal.
