Issue proposed for 2022 General Election ballot proposed splitting Montana into two states

NBCMontana
Election results show widespread support for local marijuana taxes and sales
HELENA, Mont. — Two years after Montana voted to legalize adult-use marijuana, residents of more than a dozen counties and cities returned to the ballot box this month to consider local measures to either ban sales or add taxes to adult-use and medical marijuana. Taken as a whole, the...
Republicans Have Supermajority Going Into 2023 Legislature
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In January 2023, the Montana Legislature will convene in Helena with a supermajority that will make it easier to move their agenda forward with the leadership of Governor Greg Gianforte. Republican legislative spokesman Kyle Schmauch has details from the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. Looks...
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Where Montana’s key elections were won
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
Montana voters reject ‘born alive’ abortion referendum
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana voters have rejected a legislative referendum that raised the prospect of criminal charges for health care providers unless they take “all medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve the life” of an infant born alive, including after an attempted abortion. Health care...
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana voters elect first transgender state legislator
MISSOULA, MT- Zooey Zephyr has won her election in the state of Montana representing the House District 100. She will be Montana's first trans woman to serve the legislator. Zephyr defeated her Republican challenger with 80% of the vote. As of this morning Zephyr has changed her Twitter name to...
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
montanarightnow.com
Numbers continue to show Montana voters in favor of proposed privacy act
New numbers are continuing to show Montana voters are in favor of Constitutional Amendment No. 48, according to the Montana Secretary of State website. The provisions of the Electronic Search and Seizure proposal state: “C-48 is a constitutional amendment to amend Article II, section 11 of the Montana Constitution to specifically protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures.”
Live Results: Montana votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time, or 10 p.m. EST.
Decision Desk Calls the Race for Zinke in Western Montana
Decision Desk has now projected Ryan Zinke as the winner in the 1st Congressional District in Western Montana. With slow vote counting still taking place in the Western Congressional district in Montana, the media is still refusing to call the race for former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT)- despite Zinke's continued dominance in the election results.
Gianforte Promises the Largest Tax Cut in Montana History
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference from the State Capitol building in Helena and announced what he called ‘the largest tax cut in Montana history' of $1 billion. A $1 Billion Tax Cut for Montanans says Gianforte. “In this budget, we are...
2022 Election Results: Live updates for Gallatin County and statewide races
It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.
Montana Republicans preparing for super majority in Legislature
As the dust continues to settle from election night, it's looking like Republicans are going to not only going to maintain control of the state legislature, but also do so with a super majority.
Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain
The first real blast of winter hit Montana on Monday and into Election Day and while it didn’t appear to dampen voters’ spirits, results seemed to match the slower place as less than 15% of votes were tallied by 11 p.m. About the only race that seemed to be definitive was a little covered constitutional […] The post Montana’s statewide results trickle as digital privacy amendment seems certain appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana U.S. Attorney on Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich has been working with law enforcement throughout the state, but specifically in Billings of what is called the Aggravated Identity Theft Initiative. The effort has resulted in numerous federal prosecutions and mandatory prison sentences for those suspected of stealing...
In a State Full of Red, How Much of Montana’s Voters Are Blue?
As the general election results keep pouring in across the state, results aren't that surprising for the majority of Montana voters. Matt Rosendale has secured one of Montana's congressional seats over Greg Buchanan, and as of writing, Ryan Zinke is leading over Monica Tranel in the second. With such a large majority of voters leaning red, it made me think about the last time Montana had a large blue majority. And, how many voters lean blue in the Treasure State?
Montana passes electronic data privacy ballot measure
Montanans appear to have passed a ballot measure that will make state and local governments obtain a warrant in order to access private electronic data and communications.
county17.com
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
KULR8
Race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana tightens
HELENA, Mont. - Monica Tranel and Ryan Zinke are seeing a close race for U.S. House District 1 in western Montana as of 12:55 am. At this time, 326 precincts are partially reporting, with 277 fully reporting.
