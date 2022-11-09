Wilkins defeats Votipka in Nash County District 6 race

Nash County Commissioner Gwen Wilkins retained her District 6 seat Tuesday by soundly beating her Republican opponent Turner Votipka, 2,878 to 1,843 votes.

Wilkins, 67, was appointed to the board in August 2021 to fill a vacancy due to the death of Commissioner Mary Wells. Wilkins won the primary election for her seat in May. Votipka ran unopposed in his party’s primary election.

Having spent most her adult life working on behalf of the Democratic Party and holding numerous offices in the party, Wilkins was ecstatic that she could now add "election winner" to her resume.

Wilkins said she was amazed that she was the only Democrat in Nash County besides Nash County Clerk of Court Linda Thorne to win a contested race.

"I'm so grateful to everyone who voted for me," Wilkins said. "I wish my friend, Mary Wells, could have been here to see this."

She said she is also grateful to have survived the Republican red wave that dominated 2022 election results in Nash County.