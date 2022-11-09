Incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) has defeated Republican nominee Hung Cao in a closely watched race for the seat representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District. The race was widely considered to be a bellwether of how big the expected Republican wave could end up being, and Wexton's victory is an early indicator that the Democrats may not be headed for a total electoral wipeout, even as the party is expected to lose control of the House of Representatives.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO