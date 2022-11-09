ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Spanberger retains 7th District seat; Vega concedes

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat, but she’ll be representing a new set of people. Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge from Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, in Tuesday’s election for the 7th Congressional District. As of Wednesday afternoon, Spanberger had a 10,815-vote...
Midterm results: Jennifer Wexton hangs on against Hung Cao in Virginia in early sigh of relief for Democrats

Incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) has defeated Republican nominee Hung Cao in a closely watched race for the seat representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District. The race was widely considered to be a bellwether of how big the expected Republican wave could end up being, and Wexton's victory is an early indicator that the Democrats may not be headed for a total electoral wipeout, even as the party is expected to lose control of the House of Representatives.
Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump

Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia

WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
Control of Congress at stake: Red wave hits Florida, stops there

(The Center Square) – As the dust settles from Election Day in America, several races are still too close to call but a few key truths are emerging from the electoral faceoff, foremost among them that the Republican “red wave” only hit the shores of Florida. Florida...
Some in Virginia GOP are ready to blame Trump for losses

At least one Republican state lawmaker is blaming the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance squarely on Donald Trump. Why it matters: It’s the first time a sitting Republican lawmaker in Virginia has made a public call for their party to break up with the former president, per the Virginia Mercury.
