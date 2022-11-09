Read full article on original website
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Here are the projected election winners in DC, Maryland, Virginia | Live updates
WASHINGTON — Election Day 2022 has finally come. From the midterm election to finding out who will be the governor in Maryland and D.C., voters will help decide how the country's balance of power will be for the next several years. All 435 House seats are up for election,...
Steny Hoyer Issues Statement On Winning Re-Election To Maryland’s 5th Congressional District
BOWIE, Md. – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement tonight after winning the election to represent Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District:. “I want to thank the voters of Maryland’s Fifth District for entrusting me once again with the responsibility of serving as their voice in the House of Representatives.”
Spanberger retains 7th District seat; Vega concedes
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat, but she’ll be representing a new set of people. Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge from Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, in Tuesday’s election for the 7th Congressional District. As of Wednesday afternoon, Spanberger had a 10,815-vote...
Midterm results: Jennifer Wexton hangs on against Hung Cao in Virginia in early sigh of relief for Democrats
Incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) has defeated Republican nominee Hung Cao in a closely watched race for the seat representing Virginia's 10th Congressional District. The race was widely considered to be a bellwether of how big the expected Republican wave could end up being, and Wexton's victory is an early indicator that the Democrats may not be headed for a total electoral wipeout, even as the party is expected to lose control of the House of Representatives.
Md. GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox said he didn’t know he accepted a gift and handshake from Proud Boys
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox on Monday said he didn’t know he was shaking hands and accepting a gift from a member of Proud Boys, a group many people have called violent, and blamed Democrats for deflecting from the issues in the race.
Youngkin ‘cautiously optimistic’ that Virginia can pass abortion restrictions
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled around the country at a furious pace ahead of the midterm elections in order to attend rallies with Republican candidates for governor in other states, but now he is getting ready for January’s legislative session in Richmond, Virginia. In an interview with WTOP on...
Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump
Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Commanders Release Despicable Statement Ahead Of Thursday's Announcement
The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine revealed earlier today that a "major announcement" involving the Washington Commanders will be made on Thursday. Moments ago, the Commanders responded to this announcement from Racine. For some reason, they mentioned running back Brian Robinson Jr. in their statement. "Less than...
'The way it always used to be.' Hogan and Moore begin Maryland's transition of power
Two days after the first national election since the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan harkened back to a shared history after meeting with Democratic Governor-Elect Wes Moore to discuss the transition. Hogan, who is term-limited, has been among the most vocal...
Couple sentenced for espionage in West Virginia
WASHINGTON — Sentencing involving a Maryland man and his wife in a nuclear espionage incident in West Virginia happened Wednesday. The couple was tried in connection to charges of conspiracy to communicate Restricted Data related to the design of nuclear-powered warships. Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, was sentenced to...
This Abandoned Italian Mansion Was the First House with Electricity in Nelson County
Swannanoa in presentSwannanoa (mansion)/ Wikipedia. Villa Swannanoa was constructed in 1912 by philanthropist and entrepreneur James H. Dooley in the Italian Renaissance Revival style.
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Control of Congress at stake: Red wave hits Florida, stops there
(The Center Square) – As the dust settles from Election Day in America, several races are still too close to call but a few key truths are emerging from the electoral faceoff, foremost among them that the Republican “red wave” only hit the shores of Florida. Florida...
Cat controversy: A change to a Virginia bill has been proposed that would make declawing illegal
RICHMOND, Va. — A modification to Virginia state code was filed in the General Assembly on November 7 that, if passed, would ban a controversial practice involving cats. According to the Humane Society of the United States, declawing is a procedure that amputates the last bone of each toe in a cat.
Some in Virginia GOP are ready to blame Trump for losses
At least one Republican state lawmaker is blaming the GOP’s lackluster midterms performance squarely on Donald Trump. Why it matters: It’s the first time a sitting Republican lawmaker in Virginia has made a public call for their party to break up with the former president, per the Virginia Mercury.
From WTOP’s Election Desk: Cox concedes in Md., while counting continues nationwide
Election Day is past, but the election itself is still going, and so is WTOP’s election update. Democrat Wes Moore, a political newcomer, won a lopsided victory as expected on Tuesday in Maryland’s race for governor. His Republican opponent, Dan Cox, has conceded. “I wish Governor-elect Wes Moore...
Photos of the Week: Election Day, Veterans’ Day and World Series champs
Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris
