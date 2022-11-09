Read full article on original website
Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps
Election Day in Cleveland County saw some expected wins for incumbents but also yielded some close wins for Democrats. The post Incumbents hold on in Cleveland County, Norman retains Dem reps appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
Voters elect new Oklahoma County District Attorney
A high-profile race to replace longtime Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has come to an end.
Oklahoma court denies new hearing for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma appeals court on Thursday denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new evidentiary hearing that his attorneys suggest would prove his innocence in the 1997 beating death of Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City motel. Glossip’s attorneys raised several...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Oklahoma City Public Schools bond proposal passes
Voters have passed an almost $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. The bond measure received the 60% needed to pass. District officials said they want to use the $995 million bond proposal to pay for several projects, including five new schools, a new multisport stadium and other upgrades.
KTEN.com
Robust early voting totals in Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — More than 130,000 Oklahoma voters cast ballots during the four-day early voting period that ended on Saturday. Carter County saw a good turnout for in-person early voting, with more than 2,300 absentee ballots counted. “It's a big increase from previous years,” said Carter County Election...
kosu.org
Headlines: Oklahoma election results, Idabel tornado upgraded & celebrating Veterans’ Day
Republicans keep hold of all statewide and federal offices after elections. (KOSU) Tribal leaders fail to change result for governor. (KOSU) Native Americans call for unity at Peace Walk. (NewsOK) Two Tulsa incumbent city counselors lose in runoffs. (Tulsa World) Democrat Vicky Behenna beats Kevin Calvey for Oklahoma County DA....
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
Former OK correctional officer pleads guilty to accepting bribes
A former correctional officer at a federal prison has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes at her job.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote
For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
yukonprogressnews.com
Woman sentenced to 17 years in inmate murder
EL RENO – An Oklahoma City woman has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison for causing the drug overdose death of a fellow Canadian County inmate. Cydnei Tysha Mitchell, 31, was convicted in Canadian County District Court of felony first-degree murder and bringing contraband into jail. She pleaded no contest at an Oct. 28 court hearing, where she appeared with attorney Jason Spanich.
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
Oklahoma City used oil recyclers pay nearly $2 million for processing, transportation and storage violations
An Oklahoma City hazardous waste company will pay $1.9 million and perform corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act through their used oil transportation and processing operations.
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
Tense moments in Canadian County courtroom during murder trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.
The Moore American
Council considering street dining, but parking a concern
City council considers parking woes, “streateries”. Restaurants in the Oklahoma City metro area are warming up to the onstreet dining trend, but parking and public safety challenges must be solved to make it a reality in Norman. The City Council, during a Tuesday study session, discussed those challenges and...
KOCO
Pastor working to oust CEO of Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust and a group of clergy members are calling on the CEO of the jail to resign. On Monday, the trust will discuss and possibly take action on jail CEO Greg Williams. The group says the issues at the Oklahoma County Detention Center require serious action that needs to start from the top down.
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
