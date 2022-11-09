Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority
OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County attorney race tightens with about 3,600 votes left to count
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Election Commission released an updated count of votes in the 2022 midterm election Thursday. The updated count shows a tightening margin in the race for county attorney, with two legislative candidates gaining slightly. In the race for county attorney, State Sen. Adam...
doniphanherald.com
Latest ballot count in Lancaster County narrows the margin in tight county attorney race
About 3,500 early vote ballots counted Thursday by the Lancaster County Election Commission didn’t flip any close races. But it did narrow Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon’s 2,000-vote lead over state Sen. Adam Morfeld to 1,162. Percentagewise, Condon leads by a 50.5%-49.4% margin. When Election Commissioner Dave Shively...
klkntv.com
Candidates backed by conservative PAC win most Nebraska education board races
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The conservative slate of candidates won at least three of the Nebraska State Board of Education races on Tuesday. The elections were under a brighter spotlight than usual after an attempt to implement health education standards sparked backlash. The proposed standards originally included instruction on...
doniphanherald.com
Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race
A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening. But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
doniphanherald.com
High School Republicans, union support helped power Bacon’s win
OMAHA — Cole Lumsden had classes Wednesday at Elkhorn South High School, but that didn’t keep him from staying at U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s Election Night party until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lumsden is president of the Nebraska High School Republicans, a group of 125 students in 33...
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
doniphanherald.com
DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska
In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
WOWT
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen begins administration construction with transition appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has begun assembling a team for his transition into the governor’s mansion. Dave Lopez, the former assistant attorney general under Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson, will serve as the transition team’s director and Chief of Staff. Lopez also represented State...
doniphanherald.com
Two Lancaster County Board incumbents win reelection, along with one newcomer
By the end of the night, the most hotly contested race in Lancaster County ended with County Attorney Pat Condon holding onto his job, though there are still more than 7,300 ballots yet to count. Condon, who's been a prosecutor in the office for 32 years, was ahead of Adam...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln City Council plans to begin process soon to replace Jane Raybould, who will move to the Legislature
The Lincoln City Council hopes to begin the process to find a replacement for Jane Raybould — who won the District 28 Legislative race Tuesday — this week or early next week. City Council Chairwoman Tammy Ward said she hopes to get information out soon with details on...
1011now.com
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Republicans appear to have enough votes to ban abortions & more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Legislature appears to have a filibuster-proof majority. Republicans have claimed 33 of its 49 seats as of the latest vote count in the 2022 General Election. “The red wave did happen in Nebraska,” said Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska GOP. Kevin...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
Comments / 1