Nebraska State

Lead change in Omaha legislative race jeopardizes GOP hopes of filibuster-proof majority

OMAHA — The outcome of another tightly contested legislative race got a little clearer Friday, once all the early ballots were counted in Douglas County. The lead changed hands in Omaha's District 20, with Democrat John Fredrickson gaining votes over Republican Stu Dornan. If that result holds, it would leave Republicans with 32 members in the Legislature, not enough for a filibuster-proof majority.
OMAHA, NE
Write-in candidates in SCC board election waiting to hear outcome of race

A total of 3,964 votes were cast in the District 4 race for the Southeast Community College Board of Governors, according to the latest results available Thursday evening. But who ultimately won a four-year term on the board responsible for setting SCC’s property tax levy across a 15-county area and determining how much to charge students in tuition likely won’t be known until next week.
LINCOLN, NE
High School Republicans, union support helped power Bacon’s win

OMAHA — Cole Lumsden had classes Wednesday at Elkhorn South High School, but that didn’t keep him from staying at U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s Election Night party until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lumsden is president of the Nebraska High School Republicans, a group of 125 students in 33...
OMAHA, NE
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska

In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
NEBRASKA STATE
Election Results: Tight race for Lancaster County Attorney

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the most contentious races in Lancaster County is the race for for the office of county attorney. Republican Pat Condon is the incumbent running for a second term against Democrat Adam Morfeld. Condon took the lead by a narrow margin at 11:15 p.m. after...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
NEBRASKA STATE
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE

