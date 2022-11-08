Read full article on original website
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
Car overturns “drifting” in parking lot at Carthage Municipal Park
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 reports of a vehicle overturned near Skating Rink in Municipal Park alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. On scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash in the parking lot south of the Skating Rink. Carthage Police officers tell us the...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
I-49 tractor trailer jackknifed into median on Civil War curve
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 8a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 reports of a tractor trailer into the median on the I-49 south curve near Civil War Road exit 55. Google Maps screenshot showing crash location. Missouri State Highway Patrol report no injuries as the driver remained on scene. Traffic continues however look for delays in southbound traffic as it is...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
Springfield Silver Alert for Carl James Beach canceled
Springfield Police are asking for help in finding a missing man who officers believe could be in danger.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The Big Three: Mojo burger razed, chain reaction crash, Veteran Honored 56 years later
KOAM TV STUDIOS – These are the most-shared, most-read and most-popular live and local stories this week from our website and social media. We share them live every Friday morning at 6:40 a.m. on KOAM-7 and 7:40 a.m. on FOX-14. BIG STORY #3: A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and...
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
KTLO
Boone County man arrested for stealing guns from neighbors home
A Boone County man has been arrested after breaking into a neighbors home and stealing firearms. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement responded to a report of a home break in and theft of two firearms. The victims state when they returned home after being out of town for a few days, they discovered their front door partly ajar and someone had entered their home. They also discovered that two firearms were missing from the residence, a 7.62 caliber SKS rifle and a .380 caliber Berretta semiautomatic handgun.
fourstateshomepage.com
“What3Words” app utilized by Joplin police
JOPLIN, Mo. — More technology is now making it easier for Joplin Police, and residents, to get connected. It’s called “What3Words”, and it’s an app you can download on your mobile device so you can share your location. It’s not an alternative to calling 911,...
Sunshine Lamp Trolley to suspend services beginning Nov. 28
The City of Joplin today announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28.
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
17:18 – Officers were dispatched to a past-tense assault at 711 S Walker St Apt. A. A report has been completed. 19:10 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart for a shoplifting in progress. A 32-year-old male was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing. Friday, Oct. 28. 15:04 –...
Have you seen this missing teen?
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — Details continue to release regarding a missing teen in NW Ark. The Morgan Nick Foundation, based in Alma, Ark. echo details from the Washington County Sheriff’s office: “Braiden Layne Taylor is missing from the Fayetteville AR area. Please share. If you have any information regarding Braiden, contact the WCSO.” — Morgan Nick Foundation Details outline that...
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
fourstateshomepage.com
Memorial services set for victims of Joplin double-homicide
GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove. The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove. Stacy and Eric...
