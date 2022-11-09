Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Recorddelta
Bobcats recognize 2022-2023 senior players
BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Bobcats Football team honored their class of 2022 seniors this past Saturday, November 5, before the start of their last home game of the season against Frostburg State. The seniors recognized included Dequandre Edwards, Jalen Fant, Brandon Fitzgerald, Jake Folland, Kobe Hill,...
The Recorddelta
Roll Tide: Vincent officially signs with Alabama
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) star athlete Cadence Vincent has become a more than familiar name in Upshur County. The swimming prodigy has officially signed on with the University of Alabama, which she verbally committed to last winter. Vincent has garnered a list of notable accomplishments that includes...
Things to do on a rainy November day in West Virginia
With the fall foliage gone and the weather starting to cool down, you may be looking for things to do in north central West Virginia that don't involve going outside.
Dinosaurs are coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting Diggery Digger’s Rock ‘N Roar Dino Show in January.
Restaurant Road Trip: Mason Jar BBQ & More
If you’ve ever wondered where you can get some homemade barbeque food, look no further than one of Fairmont’s newest restaurants, Mason Jar BBQ & More.
The Recorddelta
Clarksburg Library to commemorate No. 9 Mine tragedy
CLARKSBURG — November 20 marks the 54th anniversary of one of most tragic mining disasters in American history. To mark the occasion, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of their Author Series. Noted author Bonnie E. Stewart presents Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
$50K Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown, the West Virginia Lottery announced Tuesday.
Thousands of books for sale in Upshur County
The Literacy Volunteers of Upshur County is holding its annual book sale.
The Recorddelta
RCES receives donation from Buckhannon Elks
ROCK CAVE — On Monday, October 7, Rock Cave Elementary School (RCES) received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks. The donation received was in the amount of $5,000 and is utilized for the school’s backpack program. Mr. Jim Walton of the Buckhannon Elks said, “The Elks are glad...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Clarksburg Mayor, Council Member, Advocate for Senior Citizens, Margaret Ann Bailey, Passes
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was a 1962 graduate of Washington Irving...
WDTV
Wreck slowing traffic on I-79 in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. The crash happened around 8:41 a.m. Friday near mile marker 108. WV 511 says the southbound left lane is closed. There is currently no estimate on when it will be open again. Drivers should expect...
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454. No additional details have...
WDTV
Amendment 3: Incorporating churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment Three has received less attention, but pastors believe its passage is critical to protecting the local church. Amendment Three would give congregations a choice as sample ballots state it would “authorize the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”. Click on the video to learn...
WDTV
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
1 injured, traffic on I-79 South impacted after tractor-trailer accident
One person is injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-79 southbound that has traffic backed up.
wajr.com
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
Fairmont: Homeless veteran finds shelter
FAIRMONT — Life has been difficult for Ronald Kirkham over the past six weeks. The Preston County resident and Desert Storm veteran said that because of a domestic dispute involving a friend and their girlfriend, he is no longer allowed to return to his home. Fairmont: Homeless veteran finds shelter appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Camper fire spreads to hillside in Harrison County
A fire that started in a Harrison County mobile home has spread to a nearby hillside.
West Virginia Kroger will not close
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open. Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division said on Thursday that the Gassaway Kroger location will not close in January of 2023 as previously reported. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement for a new lease to continue […]
Comments / 0