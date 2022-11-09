Read full article on original website
Related
kalb.com
Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election
(KALB ) - Voting locations for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election will close at 8 p.m., anyone in line by that time will be allowed to vote. Across our local parishes, voters will see a plethora of mayoral positions up for grabs, including a five-candidate race for the City of Alexandria. Also on the ballots are chief of police positions, city council and alder spots, police jury spots, as well as school board seats.
KPLC TV
Nov. 8 election: Vernon Parish
YES: 363 (39%) NO: 558 (61%) Shall Road District No. Three, Vernon Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to levy an eleven and eighty-nine hundredths (11.89) mills tax on all of the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $245,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2023 and ending with the year 2032, for the purpose of maintaining Parish roads and bridges within the District?
kalb.com
Alexandria Mayor-Elect Jacques Roy unveils 100-day plan for addressing concerns in the city
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy will once again lead the city as the newly elected mayor of Alexandria. Roy avoided a runoff during the Primary Election by receiving 51 percent of the votes and defeating the incumbent Mayor Jeff Hall. Roy will take the mayoral seat for his fourth term. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018.
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Kiwanis Plans Key Club Restart
Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches met at their weekly meeting on Thursday, November 10 at noon. President Craig George opened the meeting and gave reports on club business. The formal announcement for the collection drive service project was made: coats for Natchitoches Parish School Board, non-perishable food for Cane River Food Pantry, and toys for the Natchitoches Area Jaycees. Division 11 Lieutenant Governor Craig Caskey inducted the club’s newest member, Russell Meissner of J&J Exterminating. Meissner brings 19 years of former Kiwanis experience to the club and is looking forward to getting involved.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 10, 2022
Service: Saturday, November 12 at 11 am at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Service: Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 am at St. Charles Borromeo Chapel in Bermuda. Service: Saturday, November 12 at 2 pm at at First Baptist Church of Natchitoches. Charles “Chuck” Severance, Jr. November 29, 1959 –...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Sales and Use Tax Changes
As of January 1, 2023, there will be a one percent (1%) increase in sales tax for the following areas of Natchitoches Parish:. *City of Natchitoches EDD E (River South Commons) 6.5%. *A new column for the City of Natchitoches EDD E (River South Commons), column (BE) is being added...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
City Council approves resolutions for grant work
The Natchitoches City Council held a special called meeting on Nov. 9 to approve the following agenda items:. Resolution Authorizing Submittal Of FY 2023 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Application. Resolution Committing To Pay Administrative Fees For FY 2023 Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG) Public Facilities Program And Hire Frye...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Leaving the Helm: Lakeview’s Helms announces retirement to address health concerns
CAMPTI — The outpouring of love and support when Lakeview coach and athletics director Brandon Helms announced his retirement Thursday on Facebook painted a clear picture – Coach Helms certainly impacted those around him in a career that spanned nearly three decades. Helms, who was the head coach...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Kiwanis Collection Drive Service Projects
The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches will be facilitating collection drives for 3 very worthy causes over the next four weeks, all of which have the aim of helping children in our community. All items can be dropped off at branches of BOM Bank & CityBank as well as the offices of Waskom, Brown, & Associates up to Dec. 8.
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons add Northwest Louisiana trio to open signing day
Championship pedigree, family lineage and high-level production perfectly sum up a trio of the newest Northwestern State softball signees that inked their letters of intent to play for the Demons on Wednesday. Head coach Donald Pickett announced the additions of a pair of two-time state champions from North DeSoto in...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Jr. High JAG students learn about banking
Natchitoches Junior High JAG would like to extend its appreciation to Josh Pierson of City Bank and Trust for educating our JAG members on all things banking. Pictured: Iyonna Joseph, Anthony Evans, Jaquez Patterson, JaCarrean Miliage, Aaron Hayes, Josh Pierson, Kylin Perrow, Keithen Newton, Jessie Batiste, Honesty Newton and Chelsey Pier-Carter.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Blessed: City of Lights, Baby!
A few years ago, this very week, I was finally on my way home from running errands after an extremely long day at the office. Sometimes the simplest of errands can seem so daunting and burdensome. This was definitely one of those days. With a deep sigh I drove my weary self down the picturesque Williams Avenue. Once I stopped at the Church Street Bridge red light, I noticed that it was Christmas light installation time!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s Williams does it all
NATCHITOCHES – Breaking the stereotypical mold that football kickers are not as tough, or talented, as their gridiron teammates is just what St. Mary’s Joseph Payne Williams III has done. Williams, known simply as Payne to friends, family and teammates, has been on an unintentional, yet focused, path...
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pierce left lasting impact on Demon athletics
Even as Jerry Pierce’s titles changed and his duties increased, he remained a constant presence around Northwestern State athletics. Pierce, who served NSU in various leadership capacities inside and outside athletics, died Tuesday at age 83 after a brief illness. He had served as executive vice president for the past year, assisting Dr. Marcus Jones, the ninth Northwestern president that benefitted from Pierce’s skills and knowledge.
Comments / 0