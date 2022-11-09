Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
Bobcats recognize 2022-2023 senior players
BUCKHANNON — The West Virginia Wesleyan College Bobcats Football team honored their class of 2022 seniors this past Saturday, November 5, before the start of their last home game of the season against Frostburg State. The seniors recognized included Dequandre Edwards, Jalen Fant, Brandon Fitzgerald, Jake Folland, Kobe Hill,...
The Recorddelta
Mountaineers open season with win over Mount St. Mary’s
MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Mountaineers opened their season last Monday, November 7, against Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team with a 76-58 win, marking Coach Bob Huggins’ 917th career win. Huggins was enshrined, earlier this year, in the Naismith Pro Basketball Hall of Fame for his high level of success and impact on basketball.
The Recorddelta
Pierpont, Fairmont State sign healthcare careers articulation agreement
FAIRMONT — On Wednesday, Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University signed an articulation agreement between Pierpont’s healthcare-related associate degree programs and Fairmont State’s Healthcare Management bachelor’s degree program. The agreement was signed by Pierpont’s Dr. Kathleen Nelson, interim president and Dr. Michael P....
The Recorddelta
Clarksburg Library to commemorate No. 9 Mine tragedy
CLARKSBURG — November 20 marks the 54th anniversary of one of most tragic mining disasters in American history. To mark the occasion, the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is hosting a program as part of their Author Series. Noted author Bonnie E. Stewart presents Number 9: Commemoration of the Farmington Mine...
The Recorddelta
Two jailed after argument, discovery of stolen truck
BUCKHANNON — Two people received multiple charges and both are being held on large bonds following an incident in Upshur County. Miranda Kuhens, age 25 of Mannington, W.Va. and William Lee Baker Jr., age 44 with no address listed, were taken into custody on Tuesday, November 8. According to...
The Recorddelta
RCES receives donation from Buckhannon Elks
ROCK CAVE — On Monday, October 7, Rock Cave Elementary School (RCES) received a donation from the Buckhannon Elks. The donation received was in the amount of $5,000 and is utilized for the school’s backpack program. Mr. Jim Walton of the Buckhannon Elks said, “The Elks are glad...
The Recorddelta
St. Joseph’s recognizes Health Care Compliance Staff
BUCKHANNON — St. Joseph’s Hospital recognizes its Health Care Compliance staff during Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week, November 6 to November 12. The core principles of the week are awareness, recognition and reinforcement. The week-long celebration calls attention to the importance of compliance and ethics. We thank our...
The Recorddelta
Vietnam Veteran speaks to CWVRWC
BUCKHANNON — Ed Smith, Post Adjutant of American Legion Post 7, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of Central West Virginia Republican Women’s Club. Smith is a Marine Veteran, Vietnam combat wounded, a life member of the Military Order of Purple Heart, a 24-year member of American Legion Post 7, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3663, where he has served as 1st Vice Commander, Post Commander and Post Adjutant. He has also served as Senior Vice Commander of the VFW. Additionally, he has been a member of the Combined Upshur County Honor Guard for six years and is currently serving as the Commander of the Honor Guard.
The Recorddelta
Commission enters executive session ahead of proclamation
BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Commission held their regular meeting on Thursday, November 10. During this meeting, members of commission were set to read a proclamation on National Adoption Month, in addition to discussing agenda items. This was tabled due to one item on the agenda leading commissioners to enter executive session.
The Recorddelta
County, City proclaim Great American Smokeout
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 10, the Upshur County Commission heard a presentation by the Upshur County Tobacco Prevention Coalition for the Great American Smokeout Proclamation. The same day the City of Buckhannon also held a proclamation for the same. At 9 a.m. the Upshur County Commission held their...
