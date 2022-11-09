BUCKHANNON — Ed Smith, Post Adjutant of American Legion Post 7, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of Central West Virginia Republican Women’s Club. Smith is a Marine Veteran, Vietnam combat wounded, a life member of the Military Order of Purple Heart, a 24-year member of American Legion Post 7, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3663, where he has served as 1st Vice Commander, Post Commander and Post Adjutant. He has also served as Senior Vice Commander of the VFW. Additionally, he has been a member of the Combined Upshur County Honor Guard for six years and is currently serving as the Commander of the Honor Guard.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO