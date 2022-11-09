Read full article on original website
BNB holders are unphased by market conditions; the reason might impress you
BNB’s price immediately rallied from $325 to $388 after CZ’s tweet. Buying pressure had waned significantly at press time. Following Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s confirmation of the existence of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire cryptocurrency exchange FTX, BNB’s price immediately surged by over 20% post short liquidations, data from Santiment revealed.
Binance Coin saw momentary respite after bailout news, but…
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Binance Coin bulls were hopeful that recent news could initiate a bull run. The rejection near $400 was followed by ruthless selling pressure. In the wake of fears around...
Ethereum slides rapidly as structure shifts bearish, could more losses follow
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum saw a large selling volume and shifted the lower timeframe structure to bearish. Technical indicators and futures traders both showed further losses were possible. At the time of...
Ethereum [ETH]: Large, small holders attempt accumulation and yet…
Ethereum sharks and whales ramped up coin accumulation as the market attempted recovery. Despite the freefall in the alt’s price, holders remain positive. Before Binance confirmed withdrawing its offer to acquire embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Ethereum [ETH] attempted recovery on the charts. During the intraday trading session on 9 November, data from Santiment revealed a surge in ETH accumulation by its whales and sharks.
Bitcoin: A-Z of how the king coin fared following FTX’s proposed acquisition
Bitcoin’s price fell below the $17,500 mark for the first time in two years. Short traders who had hoped for a further decline in price got liquidated. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s confirmation of the intended FTX acquisition sent the market spiraling downwards on 8 November. Bitcoin [BTC], the leading cryptocurrency, wasn’t spared post this market event. BTC traded momentarily below the $17,500 price market, its lowest market price in the last two years.
Dogecoin enters a zone of support; is it the right time to go long
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Dogecoin saw huge volatility on 8 November, alongside the rest of the market. Technical findings showed a strong bearish bias, although a bounce could occur. When news of a...
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
Holding ETH at a loss? You may want to read this before making your next trade
Since the end of October, all categories of Ethereum [ETH] holders embarked on a buy-the-dip spree, data from Santiment revealed. According to the on-chain analytics platform, the leading altcoin witnessed a surge in coin accumulation by small, medium, and large traders since late October. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for Ethereum...
Anticipating Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] likely path after this breakdown
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu took a u-turn from its 200 EMA as it failed to alter the long-term narrative. The meme crypto’s 30-day MVRV and Open Interest aligned with the corresponding...
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
Two Coins To Add To Your Portfolio Are Solana And Big Eyes Coin
The crypto market is a fascinating place. It is home to tens of thousands of coins. It opens its doors to numerous investment opportunities for different traders. Every crypto enthusiast interested in making it big will always find a coin that suits their portfolio in the marketplace. As it is the very nature of cryptocurrency, the crypto market is highly volatile, meaning it is challenging to try to guess what will happen next. However, certain coins have all the markings of a fruitful future. All investors conduct their due research before putting their money into any coin. Identifying the coins that have the potential to do well is the hardest challenge any crypto investor must overcome. Two coins that should be on the watch list of every investor are Solana (SOL) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
Can these Avalanche developments help keep the approaching bears at bay
AVAX’s market indicators pointed towards a further price plummet. Avalanche, on 9 November, revealed that the first Avalanche [AVAX] bounty to create analytics for Dune Analytics was completed successfully. In addition to the aforementioned development, Avalanche did have some other news as well. The Avalanche Foundation was also providing...
Chainlink: Longing LINK investors can pause and buckle up for what’s to come
Chainlink [LINK] spiked above $9.20 for the first time in a while, registering a three-month high despite the volatile market situation. The coin was also able to put a smile on investors’ faces as it registered a promising weekly gain of over 12%. At press time, Chainlink was trading...
XRP Case: Crypto Lawyer Says SEC's Victory Over LBRY Is Not End for Ripple
Even though LBRY lost in court and its LBC tokens were recognised as securities, the chances of Ripple and XRP winning have not diminished, says crypto lawyer John Deaton. Recall that both cases were brought by the commission under similar headings. Yes, the court's finding that LBRY was selling LBC...
Binance reveals crypto holdings as part of its commitment to transparency
Binance’s holdings add up to more than $47 billion. Changpeng Zhao previously called for other crypto exchanges to do merkle-tree proof-of-reserves. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market capitalization, has come through on its commitment to greater transparency among exchanges. More than $47 billion in wallets. A...
Bitcoin Bloodbath Takes Crypto To New Bear Market Lows | BTCUSD November 8, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the bloodbath across crypto today and the new record low for this Bitcoin bear market. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): November 8, 2022. It was a highly volatile day in crypto markets, led by a battle between FTX...
The spectacular collapse of a $30 billion crypto exchange should come as no surprise
Not long ago, FTX was one of the world’s largest trading platforms for cryptocurrencies. Founded in 2019, the Bahamas-based crypto exchange had a meteoric rise to prominence, and was valued at more than US$30 billion earlier this year. All that has changed in the past two weeks. First, concerns emerged about links between FTX and an asset-trading firm called Alameda Research, including suggestions that customers’ funds have been transferred from FTX to Alameda. A few days later, rival firm Binance (the biggest crypto exchange) announced it would sell its holdings of FTT tokens, a crypto that reportedly comprises much of Alameda’s...
