Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Journey Medical Corporation (DERM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $2.07 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to loss of $7.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NextNav Inc. (NN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

NextNav Inc. (NN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.18 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%....
Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

PLx Pharma, Inc. (PLXP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.37 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to loss of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Compass, Inc. (COMP) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Compass, Inc. (COMP) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.27 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.34. This compares to loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.59%....
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (AAWH) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to loss of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (SANG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.

