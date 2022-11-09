ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
BitMEX Co-Founder on Future of Crypto Market in the Wake of Collapse of FTX Empire

On Wednesday (9 November 2022), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on troubled crypto exchange FTX and how its potential bankruptcy could affect the crypto market. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes how FTX and sister company Alameda...
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source

Majuro, Marshall Islands, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire. The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
Crypto Exchange FTX Outflows Neared 20,000 $BTC in a Day During Liquidity Crisis, Data Reveals

Data from leading cryptocurrency markets data provider CryptoCompare has revealed that during its liquidity crisis, popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX saw outflows of nearly 20,000 BTC. According to CrypotCompare’s deep dive into FTX’s insolvency and Binance’s move to sign a letter of intent to acquire the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX saw...
Ethereum ($ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX’s “Virtue Signalling”

On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:
Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
Justin Sun Trying To Rescue FTX After Binance Says No to Acquisition Deal

On Thursday (10 November 2022), TRON DAO Founder Justin Sun says he is “putting together a solution together with FTX to initiate a pathway forward” after Binance decides to “not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.”. Here is the timeline of events…. On 8 November 2022, Binance...
Terra Classic Price Predictions See $LUNC Double by End of November

Price predictions made by the cryptocurrency community have revealed investors expect the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) to double by the end of November and to surge by around 800% until the end of the year. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees $LUNC end the year...
The web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners With Unstoppable Domains

Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders...
Web3 Angel Investor Jason Choi on the Mistakes of the ‘Crypto Genius’ Who Runs FTX

On Friday (11 November 2022), crypto-focused angel investor Jason Choi, who is Founder of the Blockcrunch podcast, shared his thoughts at the actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX. Here is how a Vice report published yesterday described SBF:. “Thirty-year-old...
New Ripple Partnership to Bring Real Estate Transactions to $XRP Ledger

Leading fintech firm Ripple is set to bring real estate transactions to the native network of the $XRP token, the XRP Ledger, through a new partnership with blockchain-powered real estate marketplace ProprHome. According to various reports, the partnership will see the real estate marketplace leverage the XRP Ledger to distribute...

