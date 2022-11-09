Read full article on original website
$SOL Whale in Danger as It Faces a Potential $52 Million Liquidation, Suggests on-Chain Data
Data from the Solana ($SOL) blockchain has revealed that a large whale is facing a potential liquidation of around $52 million worth of the cryptocurrency as its price tumbles over the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to popular crypto journalist Colin Wu, a Solana whale is...
3 Reasons Why Binance’s Potential Acquisition of FTX Looks Less Likely Now
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), three pieces of news came out that may have dealt body blows to the chances of Binance deciding to go ahead with its plan to fully acquire FTX (but not FTX US). As CryptoGlobe reported yesterday, on 8 November 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
BitMEX Co-Founder on Future of Crypto Market in the Wake of Collapse of FTX Empire
On Wednesday (9 November 2022), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on troubled crypto exchange FTX and how its potential bankruptcy could affect the crypto market. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes how FTX and sister company Alameda...
Gate.io Announces It Will Make Its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves Solution Open-Source
Majuro, Marshall Islands, 10th November, 2022, Chainwire. The cryptocurrency exchange Gate.io has made its Merkle Tree Proof of Reserves solution open-source. Announced by Gate.io’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lin Han today, the exchange hopes other platforms can use its open-source solution to increase transparency and industry health and welcomes other exchanges to receive consultancy and advisory support.
FTX confirms 'unauthorized transactions' as $1B in crypto reportedly vanishes
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX said Saturday that it was moving money into offline storage as at least $1 billion of customer funds reportedly disappeared.
Crypto Exchange FTX Outflows Neared 20,000 $BTC in a Day During Liquidity Crisis, Data Reveals
Data from leading cryptocurrency markets data provider CryptoCompare has revealed that during its liquidity crisis, popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX saw outflows of nearly 20,000 BTC. According to CrypotCompare’s deep dive into FTX’s insolvency and Binance’s move to sign a letter of intent to acquire the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX saw...
Ethereum ($ETH) Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin on FTX’s “Virtue Signalling”
On Friday (11 November 2022), Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on this week’s collapse of crypto exchange FTX. As you probably now, Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX, took to Twitter on Thursday (10 November 2022) to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX International:
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price could Plunge to $13,000 Amid ‘Cascade of Margin Calls’, JPMorgan Strategists Say
Strategists at Wall Street giant JPMorgan have suggested that the price of Bitcoin ($BTC) could collapse to $13,000 amid a “cascade of margin calls” triggered by the liquidity crisis at popular cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to a report from Bloomberg, strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a...
Former Goldman Sachs Exec Sees Solana ($SOL) Price as ‘Very Interesting’ Over Forced Liquidations
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal has revealed that he sees the price of Solana ($SOL) as “very interesting” over the forced liquidations that led to increasing sell-offs in the cryptocurrency’s price. In a thread Pal shared with his nearly 1 million followers on the microblogging...
Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support
Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
Justin Sun Trying To Rescue FTX After Binance Says No to Acquisition Deal
On Thursday (10 November 2022), TRON DAO Founder Justin Sun says he is “putting together a solution together with FTX to initiate a pathway forward” after Binance decides to “not pursue the potential acquisition of FTX.com.”. Here is the timeline of events…. On 8 November 2022, Binance...
Terra Classic Price Predictions See $LUNC Double by End of November
Price predictions made by the cryptocurrency community have revealed investors expect the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) to double by the end of November and to surge by around 800% until the end of the year. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimates feature, the cryptocurrency community sees $LUNC end the year...
Kraken Founder on FTX CEO’s ‘Sociopathic Behavior’: “I’m really Trying To Control My Rage”
On Thursday (10 November 2022), Jesse Powell, Co-Founder (and former CEO) of crypto exchange Kraken found time to comment on the alleged actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange FTX. This Twitter thread by Jonathan Wu, who works at Aztec Network, nicely summarizes...
The web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners With Unstoppable Domains
Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant Kryptomon NFT holders...
Web3 Angel Investor Jason Choi on the Mistakes of the ‘Crypto Genius’ Who Runs FTX
On Friday (11 November 2022), crypto-focused angel investor Jason Choi, who is Founder of the Blockcrunch podcast, shared his thoughts at the actions of Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), the Co-Founder and CEO of troubled crypto exchange FTX. Here is how a Vice report published yesterday described SBF:. “Thirty-year-old...
New Ripple Partnership to Bring Real Estate Transactions to $XRP Ledger
Leading fintech firm Ripple is set to bring real estate transactions to the native network of the $XRP token, the XRP Ledger, through a new partnership with blockchain-powered real estate marketplace ProprHome. According to various reports, the partnership will see the real estate marketplace leverage the XRP Ledger to distribute...
