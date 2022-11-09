ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Republican 'red wave' turns into a ripple, Georgia Senate headed to runoff

ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and...
GEORGIA STATE
kitco.com

Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, and control of Congress and President Joe Biden's agenda was unclear on Wednesday morning. Many of the most competitive races were too close to call but Republicans acknowledged that the...
WISCONSIN STATE
kitco.com

Twitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Election misinformation is spreading across social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platform's (META.O) Facebook, as the vote count for the U.S. midterm elections continued on Wednesday in key battleground states, experts said. Online misinformation experts have worked to push back on misleading narratives that spread...
WISCONSIN STATE
kitco.com

Michigan, Kentucky lead night of state abortion rights victories

DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure. In the battleground state of Michigan, voters passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kitco.com

Mexico nominates central banker Esquivel for IDB presidency- sources

MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists

The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation's largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five U.S....
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy