kitco.com
Republican 'red wave' turns into a ripple, Georgia Senate headed to runoff
ALPHARETTA, Ga./PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats performed better than expected, as control of the Senate hinged on three races that remained too close to call on Wednesday afternoon. The Georgia U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and...
kitco.com
Democrats' risky midterm strategy to elevate election deniers appears to pay off
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A risky Democratic strategy to spend millions of dollars on elevating some far-right Republican candidates appeared to pay off on Wednesday, as Democratic nominees defeated them in several races across the country. Critics within the Democratic Party had warned that ad campaigns backing candidates who...
US midterm elections 2022: focus on Nevada after Democrat Mark Kelly wins key Senate seat – live
Power of Senate chamber remains at 49-49 as eyes turn to race between Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Adam Laxalt
kitco.com
Race for U.S. Congress is tight, no Republican 'red wave'
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Republicans made modest gains in U.S. midterm elections but Democrats did better than expected, and control of Congress and President Joe Biden's agenda was unclear on Wednesday morning. Many of the most competitive races were too close to call but Republicans acknowledged that the...
kitco.com
Biden to deliver remarks on U.S. election at 4 p.m./2100 GMT
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he will deliver remarks on Wednesday afternoon about the U.S. midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party performed better than expected. The White House said the remarks would be at 4 p.m./ 2100 GMT.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
kitco.com
Twitter, social platforms could see spike in election misinformation
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Election misinformation is spreading across social media platforms like Twitter and Meta Platform's (META.O) Facebook, as the vote count for the U.S. midterm elections continued on Wednesday in key battleground states, experts said. Online misinformation experts have worked to push back on misleading narratives that spread...
kitco.com
Michigan, Kentucky lead night of state abortion rights victories
DETROIT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Voters across the country signaled their support for abortion rights on Tuesday, with three states approving ballot measures to protect abortion and voters in deeply conservative Kentucky rejecting an anti-abortion measure. In the battleground state of Michigan, voters passed a constitutional amendment that enshrines the...
kitco.com
Ukraine minister: GDP contraction of 39% expected in 2022 vs earlier forecast of 35%
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure in recent weeks was expected to result in a 39% contraction of gross domestic product in 2022, down from an earlier forecast of a 35% drop. Svyrydenko, in Washington to meet with...
kitco.com
Mexico nominates central banker Esquivel for IDB presidency- sources
MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United...
LGBTQ-friendly votes signal progressive shift for Methodists
The United Methodist Church moved toward becoming more progressive and LGBTQ-affirming during U.S. regional meetings this month that included the election of its second openly gay bishop. Conservatives say the developments will only accelerate their exit from one of the nation's largest Protestant denominations. Each of the UMC's five U.S....
kitco.com
'Angry' Powell is on a 'mission', but inflation has become 'embedded' - Jeffrey Tucker
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is “angry” about high prices, and is on a “mission” to crush inflation, said Jeffrey Tucker, Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute. “[Powell] believes he’s not going to get inflation under control until he can obtain a positive [real] interest...
kitco.com
Crypto winter storms could further chill relationships in deadlocked Washington
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Beleaguered FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried looks to have lost his billionaire status and his Capitol Hill pull in...
