Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Incumbent Andy Eads wins race for Denton County judge
Denton County residents voted in the Denton County judge race during the Nov. 8 election. (Adobe Stock) Denton County residents re-elected Judge Andy Eads over challenger Fabian Thomas on Nov. 8. The Republican incumbent topped his Democrat opponent with 59.46% of the votes cast. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and...
UPDATE: Falconer wins race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican candidate Kevin Falconer won the Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner seat. With all 238 precincts reporting, Falconer collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8 general elections. Election results show...
Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat
General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb wins re-election over challenger Jeffrey Williams
Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, won re-election over Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb won re-election to his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams, according to unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election.
UPDATE: Latest results show Tim O'Hare maintaining lead over Deborah Peoples in Tarrant County judge race
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) According to the latest results released by Tarrant County, Tim O’Hare holds more than a 21,000-vote lead over Deborah Peoples for the role of county judge. Votes are still being counted.
Early voting totals show incumbent Chris Hill leading race for Collin County judge
Check the latest results for the Collin County judge election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting totals show incumbent Chris Hill leading candidate Joshua Murray in the race for Collin County judge. Hill has 56.3% of the votes while Murray has 43.7% after early voting ballots were tallied. Votes are still...
UPDATE: Denton County residents approve $650M bond
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County residents approved the county's $650 million bond on Nov. 8. About 74.10% of the votes counted were cast in favor of the transportation bond that looks to update the county's...
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65
Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
Early voting results show Falconer leading in race for Denton County commissioner seat
See results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting results show Republican candidate Kevin Falconer leading in the race for the Republican nomination for Denton County commissioner Precinct 2 seat. Falconer has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Diana Weitzel during the Nov. 8...
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
McKinney's Frederick Frazier wins race for Texas House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier has secured the Texas State Representative District 61 seat in the Nov. 8 general election. Frazier collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King. According to unofficial...
Early voting results show Frazier leading in race for state House District 61
See the latest results from the Nov. 8 general election. (Community Impact staff) Former McKinney City Council member and Republican candidate Frederick Frazier is leading in the race for the Texas State Representative District 61 seat. Frazier has so far collected more votes than Democratic candidate Sheena King during the...
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
UPDATE: Tim O'Hare elected as Tarrant County judge by nearly 35K votes
Voters stand in line to vote at the Grapevine Municipal Library on Nov. 8 in Grapevine. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Southlake resident Tim O’Hare was elected the Tarrant County judge by nearly 35,000 votes over Deborah Peoples in the general election on Nov. 8. O’Hare will replace outgoing judge B....
Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting
Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
Voter turnout in Denton County reaches 36% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with 218,077 ballots cast in Denton County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Denton County for the Nov. 8 election was about 36%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 218,077 voters cast in-person ballots...
Jeff Leach leads in race for Texas House District 67
Voters considered listed candidates Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Kevin Morris, a Democrat, for Texas House of Representatives District 67 in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to unofficial results, Republican Jeff Leach is leading the race for the Texas House of Representatives District 67 with 58.33%,...
Mihaela E. Plesa leads in race for District 70 seat in Texas House of Representatives
Check the latest results in the race for District 70 seat in the Texas House of Representatives. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting totals show Republican Jamee Jolly slightly behind Democrat Mihaela E. Plesa in the race for the District 70 seat in the Texas House of Representatives. Jolly has 49.01%...
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
McKinney voters considered a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city in the Nov. 8 general election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early election results show McKinney voters are leaning toward passing a ballot proposition that would allow package liquor stores to open in the city. Results...
Early voting turnout in Tarrant County down compared to 2018 mid-term elections
Early voting ended in Texas on Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting in Tarrant County ended on Nov. 4 and less registered voters headed to the polls to cast their ballot for state and local candidates than in 2018, which was the last mid-term election. According to the Tarrant County...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0