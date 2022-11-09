ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Democrat Andrew Sommerman unseats incumbent J.J. Koch for Precinct 2 Dallas County commissioner seat

General elections were held Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two Democratic candidates were elected for seats in the Dallas County Commissioners Court in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Elba Garcia, who has been the Dallas County commissioner for Precinct 4 since 2010, won re-election over Libertarian opponent Timothy Miles, with...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb wins re-election over challenger Jeffrey Williams

Collin County Commission Precinct 4 incumbent Duncan Webb, a Republican, won re-election over Democrat Jeffrey Williams in the Nov. 8 election. (Community Impact) Collin County Commissioner Duncan Webb won re-election to his Precinct 4 seat on the Collin County Commissioners Court over challenger Jeffrey Williams, according to unofficial results for the Nov. 8 election.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Republican Kronda Thimesch wins race for Texas House District 65

Denton County election results are unofficial until canvassed. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) According to unofficial results, Republican Kronda Thimesch won the seat for State House District 65 over Democrat Brittney Verdell. Thimesch received 59.81% of votes, with Verdell earning 40.19%. “We are thrilled about the results tonight,” Thimesch said. “It was...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
UPDATE: Jenkins wins new term as Dallas County judge with all precincts reporting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus-Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins won re-election to his seat with all Dallas County precincts reporting in the Nov. 8 general election. He received 62.54% of the ballots cast to defeat Republican candidate Lauren Davis, who garnered 37.46% of the votes in the county.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Incumbent Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins leads after early voting

Voting was open for the November 2022 elections Nov. 8 at Richland Campus- Dallas College. (Rebecca Heliot/Community Impact) Democratic candidate Clay Jenkins is leading by a wide margin after early voting totals were released for Dallas County judge in the Nov. 8 General election. He leads Republican candidate Lauren Davis, 64.13 percent to 35.87 percent of the vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
