FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
Binance deal for FTX collapses, crypto worries mount
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A deal for major cryptocurrency exchange FTX collapsed on Wednesday as bigger rival Binance said it was pulling out after doing due diligence on the proposed acquisition. Binance signed a non-binding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help cover a "liquidity...
U.S. securities regulator says crypto events underscore industry risks
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The cryptocurrency industry events of the last few days highlight the risks in the industry of co-mingling of intermediary functions, the chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday. "In our tie-tested public policy, we separate out these functions," SEC Chair Gary...
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
Nov 11 (Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that...
SoftBank reports Q2 profit but announces more Vision Fund pain with FTX writedown
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) reported its first quarterly profit in three quarters, buoyed by paring some of its stake in China's Alibaba (9988.HK) even as its massive Vision Fund unit posted another heavy quarterly loss. The sprawling Vision Fund, which upended the world of...
Australia's Westpac to tap U.S. dollar bond market - term sheet
SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) has mandated banks to work on two- and five-year U.S. dollar bond issuances, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters. It becomes the second Australian institution to tap international funding markets in two days, after Australia and New Zealand...
ASML launches 12 bln euro buyback, upgrades 2025 forecast
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), a key supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday said it would launch a 12 billion euro ($12.2 billion) share buyback programme to run through 2025. In an announcement ahead of an investors' day on Nov. 11, the company...
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
Credit Suisse set to raise $5 bln from two new debt issues
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) was set to raise a total of $5 billion from two debt sales on Wednesday but was forced to pay up to attract investors after a string of scandals and a broader rise in market borrowing costs. The debt sales comprised a...
BlockFi suspends withdrawals, retains bankruptcy counsel
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda," they wrote in a Twitter post....
CZ breaks silence with a blow-by-blow account of Binance's role in the FTX collapse
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “The last three days was just a revelation of problems,” he said. “The problems were there way longer.”...
Bank of England to start selling emergency gilt purchases from Nov. 29
LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday that from Nov. 29 it would start to sell back to the market some of the 19 billion pounds ($22 billion) of long-dated and index-linked gilts which it bought last month to quell market turmoil. The BoE said...
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner
Will the FTX collapse cascade to other markets? - Ran Neuner

Guest(s): Ran Neuner Founder, Crypto Banter | Host CNBC Crypto Trader.
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
Glencore says all stakeholders in agreement on Chad debt plan
DAKAR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Swiss commodities trader Glencore said on Friday that it was pleased with the outcome of debt negotiations with Chad and other creditors. "We are pleased that all stakeholders have agreed on how Chad's external debt should be treated," a spokesperson said. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton...
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
Endeavour Mining reports lower net earnings in Q3, on track to achieve 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company's Q3 2022 all-in sustaining costs (AISC) amounted to $960 per ounce sold, stable over Q2 2022...
Investors gobble up bonds as worst of inflation may be over -BofA
LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investors bought more bonds than at any time in the last four months in the week to Wednesday as signs emerged that inflation may have peaked, BofA Global Research said on Friday. Investors bought $2.6 billion of bonds in the week to Wednesday, BofA said,...
The MENA region has a new blockchain association centered in Abu Dhabi
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Middle East, Africa & Asia Crypto & Blockchain Association (MEAACBA) officially launched on Nov. 8 in the...
