kitco.com
Precious metals bounce is a taste of what's to come
Gold and silver prices jumped on Thursday following the release of October’s inflation data, showing that price increases slowed more than economists had expected. The dollar also dropped on the news, causing precious metals to rise (the two variables move in opposite directions). At time of writing, spot gold...
kitco.com
Wall Street surges, dollar plunges as inflation data boosts Fed slowdown hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged, the dollar slid and Treasury yields dropped as cooler-than-expected inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve's barrage of interest rate hikes are beginning to have their intended effect. All three major U.S. stock indexes rebounded sharply on the heels of Wednesday's sell-off,...
kitco.com
China new bank lending stumbles as COVID flare-ups hit demand
BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in October from the previous month while broad credit growth slowed, as COVID-19 outbreaks and a property sector downturn weighed on credit demand. The People's Bank of China has pledged to keep policy accommodative to support...
kitco.com
Is this the ultimate precious metals bottom indicator?
Central banks around the world just made a monumental statement, purchasing a record amount of gold this past quarter. Central banks purchased 400 tons of gold in Q3 and brought total purchases YTD to 673 tons. Purchases of that size haven’t been seen since 1967 and the largest this decade…...
kitco.com
Mexico president talks up strong peso, warns of high interest rates
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said the Mexican peso's strength is good for the economy but warned, hours before the central bank announces its monetary policy decision, that rising interest rates can hurt the economy. Lopez Obrador said during a regular...
kitco.com
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
kitco.com
Bank of Mexico hikes key rate to record 10% in split decision
MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico hiked its key interest rate by 75 basis points to a record 10.00% on Thursday, in line with forecasts and following in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent three-quarters of a percentage point increase. In a departure from...
kitco.com
Polish c.bank keeps rates on hold amid slowdown fears
WARSAW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75% on Wednesday, extending a pause in monetary tightening as the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing braces for an economic slowdown. All the bank's other interest rates were also left...
kitco.com
Gold to hit $1,900 by end of 2023 - UBS
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The bank's precious metals expert Joni Teves, released her 2023 gold price outlook, saying that she sees the...
kitco.com
U.S. consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment slumped in November amid persistent worries about inflation and higher interest rates, according to a survey on Friday, which also hinted at a sharp slowdown in spending on goods. The University of Michigan's preliminary November reading on the overall index on consumer...
kitco.com
Fed officials embrace 'gradual' rate hikes, still aim high
Nov 10 (Reuters) - For most of this year, Federal Reserve policymakers salted their speeches with new-to-central-banking words like "expeditious" and "front-loading" to underscore their rush to raise interest rates in the face of 40-year-high inflation. Now some of those same policymakers are reaching for a more familiar lexicon dating...
kitco.com
Richmond Fed's Barkin: Inflation fight "may lead to a downturn"
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's fight to lower inflation "may lead to a downturn" as the central bank's interest rate increases are "challenged" by still-high consumer savings, still-tight labor markets and ongoing supply problems, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday. "Our tools to quiet demand...
kitco.com
European stocks snap three-day gains on worries over U.S. vote, inflation
Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares snapped a three-day advance on Wednesday, weighed down by economically sensitive stocks, amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections and on concerns about rising inflation. "There's been a risk-on mood in markets over the past few sessions, and today we just...
kitco.com
Dollar on track for biggest plunge since 2015 as investors exit crowded positions
NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation. The scope of the dollar's moves against many currencies on Thursday...
kitco.com
Mexico president would like to see central bank balance inflation, growth
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday said he would like to see the Bank of Mexico balance fighting inflation while taking care of economic growth. His comments come a day after Mexico's central bank hiked its key interest rate to a record...
kitco.com
Spain's ruling parties propose to widen tax to foreign banks' units
MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's leftist ruling coalition has submitted amendments to its banking tax proposal that would allow the government to impose levies on the local units of foreign lenders supervised by the European Central Bank regardless of their revenue. The banking tax includes a 4.8% charge on...
kitco.com
Brazil cenbank chief says fiscal prudence central to inflation aims
BRASILIA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto emphatically defended the need for fiscal balance on Friday, following statements by leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that soured the markets by downplaying the issue's importance. Speaking at an event hosted by the finance professionals association...
kitco.com
FTX's Bankman-Fried scrambles for funds after Binance deal collapse
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday launched an urgent push to raise funds to save his firm as the crypto exchange looks to plug a reported $8 billion hole in its finances, according to tweets and a memo to employees. Bankman-Fried said...
kitco.com
China supports central SOEs to issue tech innovation bonds
SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday it will support bond issuance by central state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to fund tech innovation. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a notice that banks, social security fund and other long-term investors are encouraged to invest in tech innovation bonds issued by SOEs controlled by the central government.
kitco.com
UK stocks notch two-month highs as U.S. inflation cools
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes closed at near two-month highs on Thursday, joining a global rally sparked by cooling U.S. inflation that drove expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 1.1% to its strongest close since Sept. 13....
