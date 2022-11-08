ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson

It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
