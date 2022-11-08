Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
The "Haunted" Hotel in Arkansas Where You Can Book a RoomDianaEureka Springs, AR
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
World’s Largest Toy Collection is More than 1,000,000 in Missouri
When Missouri does something, it often does it big. No, I mean BIG. That's the case for toys. Did you know the world's largest toy collection counts more than a million and it's located in two buildings in Missouri?. Only In Your State referred to this unique Missouri place as...
KYTV
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Harrison High School
The Fearless Friday team of the week is the Harrison Goblins.
Police Chief, community react to Strafford tax increase
Voters in Strafford passed a tax increase on Tuesday that will benefit law enforcement that has been struggling with limited staffing.
Lee’s Summit man identified as drowning victim in Niangua River
Dennis W. Steckline, 75, of Lee's Summit was discovered in the Barclay Spring Access area of the Niangua River in Dallas County around 8:45 a.m. Nov. 7.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
Have you seen this teen? Authorities say could be with known Felon
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage Police Dept release details on a teen missing. Actual vehicle noted by Carthage Police, “Last seen at Little Caesars Carthage wearing black Little Caesars shirt may be with Kem Brown in silver Ford Fusion license plate of BF8-A7J (MO).” — CPD Hailey Nord, 17, was last seen in Carthage Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 about 3 p.m....
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before more rain/snow Monday & Tuesday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees our Sunday staying quiet with a bit of a bump in temperatures. However, our next storm system is still set to bring rain and snow back into play Monday and Tuesday. He has the latest on that system and how we look for the rest of the upcoming week.
Nixa leaders react to failure of police and parks tax: ‘it’s a hard truth that we don’t like’
Nixa City Administrator Jimmy Liles sent OzarksFirst a statement regarding the police and parks tax that voters denied on Tuesday.
cohaitungchi.com
Free & Cheap Things to Do in Branson
It’s easy to experience the freedom of fun without going over budget in Branson. From outdoor excursions and enriching museums to tastings at local wineries and vintage shopping downtown, there are plenty of budget-friendly activities for all ages to enjoy. Here are some of the top free and cheap things to do in Branson.
Nixa standout Ramone Green Jr. making up for junior season lost to injury
By Nate Latsch Ramone Green Jr. remembers the play. It was early in the second quarter of the Nixa football team’s second game of the 2021 season at Joplin. The Eagles’ standout running back took a handoff on an outside zone run, made one cut, then another, when he was hit by a defender. “I landed ...
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
