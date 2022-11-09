Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
carolinapanorama.com
South Carolina physician receives Outstanding Achievement Award
Ada D. Stewart, MD, FAAFP, a practicing family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, SC, has been awarded The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence’s (CCME) 2022 Timothy Llewelyn, MD, Memorial Award in recognition for her outstanding achievements in health care quality, service to the medical community, and commitment to improving patient care, with a focus on underserved populations. CCME Board Member Donald J. DiPette, MD, and CCME CEO and President Steven Martin presented the award along with a $2,500 check to Dr. Stewart on October 30, 2022, at the Southern Medical Association Annual Meeting in Pigeon Forge, TN. Dr. Stewart is donating her award money to two charities: The University of Toledo Foundation in memory of Dr. Barry Richards and to Palmetto AIDS Life Support Services.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell native recognized for 'giving her best'
Ashley Culp loves Barnwell for all that it is, and all that it could be. In recognition of her dedication to the county, Culp was named one of the twelve recipients of WJBF NewsChannel 6’s 2022 Giving Your Best Award. “It’s beautiful,” said Culp upon receiving this award. “It’s...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Audrey Bodiford
BLACKVILLE - Audrey Edith Lott Bodiford, 98, formally of Blackville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Born in Blackville, she was the daughter of the late Leon William...
abccolumbia.com
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA
The post Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta. In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education […]
WJCL
South Carolina Election Results: Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties
Voters decided many races in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties in the 2022 midterm election. Major seats up for grabs included mayor, school board and county council.
The Daily South
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
wgac.com
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Social Services launches online portal for childcare financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced the launch of an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of...
thelakemurraynews.net
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. Thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
WRDW-TV
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
wfxg.com
Project aimed at creating more affordable housing in Laney Walker neighborhood to break ground
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Changes are coming to the Laney Walker area! Plans are in place to break ground on a revitalization project there Thursday afternoon. Augusta Housing and Community Development Department in partnership with Jeremey Johnson of Vetted Investments and Acquisitions, LLC consider this an intentional build with an even bigger purpose.
wfxg.com
Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crash claims life of motorcyclist
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A motorcyclist died several days after a crash that happened in Aiken County. The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. Sunday on Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to authorities. The victim, identified as 50-year-old Thomas L. Argiro, was traveling south on Howlandville Road on a 2003...
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect wanted in Augusta shooting that killed 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, is described as 6...
