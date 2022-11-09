ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Kennardo G. James

This City Was Named the “Best Place To Live in South Carolina” for 2022

This city was named the "Best Place To Live in South Carolina" for 2022.Travel Lens. There are a plethora of great places to live in the state of South Carolina and all of them have certain things about them that are unique. Whether you want to live in a metropolitan area that is a little more fast-paced or a small quaint town, the state of South Carolina has something for you. However, one major national publication has named one city as the "Best Place to Live in South Carolina" for 2022. In this article, we will take a look at which city that is, as well as other cities in the state that made the list.
furman.edu

Brent Nelsen comments on incoming South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Before polls opened Nov. 8 for the general election, Furman University’s Brent Nelsen spoke to WYFF News 4 about the candidates running for South Carolina Superintendent of Education, a post currently held by Molly Spearman. Nelsen, a politics and international affairs professor, said the two candidates, Republican Ellen Weaver, and Democrat Lisa Ellis, represent the core beliefs of their respective parties. Weaver is focused on school choice, while Ellis wants to enhance the overall working conditions for teachers in the public school system.
GREENVILLE, SC
beckersasc.com

South Carolina eye center moving to expanded office

EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons in Charleston, S.C., is moving to a new expanded office space, according to a Nov. 11 report from Waterboro Live. The new clinic location will be a shared space with Retina Consultants of Charleston. Physicians Alexander Kent, MD, and Joseph Lally, MD, joined the practice 20...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
yourislandnews.com

The people have spoken

Voters re-elect Reps Erickson, Rivers; put familiar face, newcomer on Beaufort City Council. Another Election Day has come and gone, this one seeing more than 72,000 Beaufort County voters cast their ballots. Let’s take a look at what voters had to say in the Northern Beaufort County races. State...
Monroe Local News

Collins wins Georgia’s 10th Congressional race

Jackson trucking company executive Mike Collins will be the new United States Congressman for Walton County and the 10th District. Collins was declared the winner in the race before 9 p.m. Tuesday. His victory was not a surprise as the makeup of the 10th District leans heavily Republican. In 2014,...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Retire” in the State

Two SC cities were named the "Best Places To Retire" in the state.Only in Your State. South Carolina is popular for a lot of things. People enjoy the great weather, beaches, BBQ, and too many other things to name. It's no surprise that the state is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the country. However, one of the biggest reasons people fall in love with the state is because they feel it is a great place to retire. One major national publication just released an article named, "The Best Places To Retire In Each State" for 2022, and they named two places in South Carolina that they feel would be a good fit for people to live after retirement. In this article, we will take a look at which two cities the publication named and why they think those places are the best fit for retirees.
BLUFFTON, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
marinelink.com

Detyens Scores $21 Million MSC Oiler Overhaul Job

North Charleston, S.C. ship repair yard Detyens Shipyards has been awarded a $21,007,304 contract for a 91-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry-docking availability of Military Sealift Command's (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). The firm-fixed-price contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

