Beaufort High grad earns prestigious TV internship
Beaufort High School graduate Virgil Wade has been selected for the prestigious Television Academy Foundation Internship Program. Wade is one of just 12 students chosen by Television Academy members from across the country for the 2022 fall program. The Foundation’s annual Internship Program provides eight-week paid internships at top Hollywood studios and production companies to college students nationwide.
$116,274 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds available for Bulloch nonprofits
The United Way of Southeast Georgia is making local nonprofits aware that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, a division of The Emergency Food. and Shelter National Board Program, is now open, and Bulloch County has been. awarded funds from Phase 39, ARPAR, and Phase 40. The total amount of...
Blooming Innovations 2 Grand Opening
The grand opening for Blooming Innovations 2 was Saturday Nov. 5. Clayso Wrice and Kar’e Wrice-Stewart, father and daughter co-owners, were surrounded by family, friends and patrons for the short ceremony, dedication and ribbon cutting. Blooming Innovations 2 is a new florist shop filled with arrangements at 362 Washington...
Colleton County High School Band of Blue
The Colleton County High School Band of Blue earned a top 10 ranking at the 2022 4A SCBDA State Marching Band Championships held this past Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Band of Blue placed ninth overall with a score of 81.7. There were 16 finalist bands...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Lowcountry schools, governments announce schedule changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of Tropical Storm Nicole, schools and governments in the Lowcountry have announced changes to their schedules. Beaufort County schools will have a remote e-Learning day on Thursday as all district buildings will be closed. Schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. All extracurricular activities and after-school programs scheduled for Wednesday will continue as usual.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
Johnson Grove Baptist Church, Jenkins County
Johnson Grove Baptist Church is an historic Black congregation in southwestern Jenkins County, established in 1909. This chapel was replaced by a newer structure across the road in 1999 but still stands beside the cemetery.
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
Audrey Bodiford
BLACKVILLE - Audrey Edith Lott Bodiford, 98, formally of Blackville, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 11, 2022. A private family service will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with Dr. Thomas Terry officiating. Born in Blackville, she was the daughter of the late Leon William...
Former Lowcountry teacher faces child exploitation charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A former Beaufort County teacher already in trouble with the law, now faces even more charges. Ryan Sheaffer is facing three more charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. The 33-year-old used to be a teacher at Bluffton Middle School. As part of an earlier investigation, he was already accused […]
Powerball ticket sold in Aiken is a big winner
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although they weren’t winners of the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion, two tickets sold in South Carolina are big winners. A ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the 7 Eleven at 3085 Highway 106 West in Fort Mill. The ticket holder matched the first five white ball numbers drawn to win.
Midterm elections: Newcomers, incumbents win seats in Jasper County
Jasper County will have several new faces and some returning to elected offices following the Nov. 8 General Election. Unofficial results show several Republican candidates defeated their Democratic opponents. Analysts said the change has impacted the party landscape in not only Jasper County, but also in other areas around the country.
Site work beginning at former IHOP location
Grice Connect has been fielding questions for a few days regarding the site work being done at the former IHOP restaurant in Statesboro. The restaurant building is located at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Northside Drive East. The restaurant has been closed for almost two years now. It closed weeks after the 1.17 acre property, including the IHOP building, sold in December 2021 for over $2 million.
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
Several seats were up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in the 2022 midterm election. Several seats were up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in the 2022 midterm election. Many of those races surrounded board of commissioners positions. In...
Feds break up South Georgia drug ring
A newly unsealed federal indictment charges nearly three dozen defendants for their involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in South Georgia and reaching into the Caribbean. Operation Carpet Ride identified drug trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties dating back to January 2016....
Feds bust drug ring spanning from CSRA to Caribbean
Local Man Arrested for Murder on Old Savannah Road
Richmond County authorities have made an arrest in connection with a man’s murder last month. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road October 15 at 10:13 p.m. where they found 20-year-old Tymarkus Starks of Hephzibah had been shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened back in October on Old Savannah Road.
Two vehicle head-on crash on Sidneys Road
A two vehicle head-on crash in the 3600 block of Sidneys Road sent one person to a Trauma Center and a second person to Colleton Medical Center. The accident occurred at 10:54 Tuesday morning 08-November in a curve. The vehicles struck the driver's sides of both vehicles. Firefighter-Paramedics arrived to find a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup truck in the ditch. A second Fire-Rescue Ambulance was requested. A female patient was treated at the scene, then transported emergent to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center. An adult male was treated at the scene and transported to Colleton Medical Center. The roadway was blocked for two hours waiting for the Highway Patrol to arrive.
