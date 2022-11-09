Read full article on original website
Cornell Daily Sun
Priority Pre-Enrollment Brings Bittersweet Closure to Seniors’ Final Semester
While every pre-enrollment period can be stressful for Cornell students, many seniors graduating next spring found the process effortless and exciting. Pre-enrollment allows students to register for the following semester’s classes months in advance. Each class year is assigned a three-day period in which they can enroll in classes and adjust their schedule.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Researcher Builds Groundbreaking Machine Learning Toolkit For Bioacoustics
A recent breakthrough has been made in bio-acoustic deep learning techniques — a method for automated detection of animal sounds — at Cornell’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics. Dr. Shyam Madhusudhana, a postdoctoral researcher in the Lab of Ornithology, built a toolkit enabling bio-acousticians to create complex audio recognition models with just a few lines of code.
