Hazleton, PA

WBRE

Luzerne County voters frustrated with paper ballot shortage

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The questions are many, but the answers are few, concerning what led to a paper shortage in the Luzerne County Election Bureau. A judge extended voting hours Tuesday night to 10:00 p.m., so voters who were turned away from their polling place, earlier in the day, still had a chance to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House

Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout

Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Muth wins reelection bid in Pa. Senate's 44th District

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — Democrat Katie Muth scored a victory Tuesday in her bid for a second 4-year term in the Pennsylvania Senate. The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Muth the race's winner, with 54% of the vote over her Republican challenger, Jessica Florio. Muth was first elected to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Voters say Lycoming County polling process ‘seamless’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite. In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m. “Hopefully more people […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kosierowski defeats Burgerhoff in 114th state House District

SCRANTON — Incumbent Democratic state Rep. Bridget Malloy Kosierowski sailed to reelection Tuesday, comfortably defeating Republican challenger David Burgerhoff in the race for the 114th state House District seat. Kosierowski, of Waverly Twp., earned 16,629 votes to Burgerhoff’s 10,002, according to unofficial election results. That breaks down to about...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races

Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ryncavage wins 119th state House seat

In the 119th state House District election, Republican Alec Ryncavage defeated Democrat Vito Malacari, according to unofficial results. Ryncavage received 11,835 votes, more than 55% of the unofficial count. Malacari received 9,494 votes. Malacari, 36, is a Northwest Area High School teacher from Hanover Twp. Ryncavage, 21, is a Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Donahue captures race for 113th District

SCRANTON — Kyle Donahue will go from Scranton City Council to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski, a Madison Twp. supervisor and business owner, in the race for the 113th state House District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Donahue captured...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

