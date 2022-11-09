ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hazleton, PA

Newswatch 16

Ballot count continues in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police raid two Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022

A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County polls are closed

SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break in Allentown now fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
ALLENTOWN, PA
wkok.com

Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision

COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home

Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Editorial: Keep calm and get to bottom of Luzerne County paper fiasco

Accountability, preventing a repeat should be focus of election probe. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is too early, despite the loud protestations of many, to make a final judgment on the paper fiasco that emerged during Election Day on Tuesday. But it’s not too early to point out, as many surely have, the absurdity of it, and the need to pinpoint the cause.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

