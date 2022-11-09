Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Ballot count continues in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of provisional ballots still need to be sorted through and verified. Many of those ballots were cast at polling places in Luzerne County that ran out of the paper needed for the voting machines. A crowd gathered inside a room at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre...
WFMZ-TV Online
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Police raid two Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police officers swarmed the corner of Capouse Avenue and Ash Street in the city’s Pine Brook section Friday afternoon. It’s where police and K9 units searched multiple cars and two adjoining businesses, Pop’s Tires and Prime Kutz Barbershop where barber Kevin Hairston works. “My customers pulled up and was […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman from Hanover Township is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Luzerne County. The Luzerne County coroner identified the victim as Donna Gilroy, 56, of Hanover Township. The Sans Souci Parkway in H.anover Township was shut down between Fellows Ave and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Jeremy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For 11-year-old Jeremy the destination is worth the journey. Inside Bethlehem's Lehigh & Keystone Valley Modal Railroad Museum, the late 1960's, early 1970's rail-line journey leads from western New Jersey to Harrisburg. There are plenty of Lehigh Valley stops along the way. Jeremy is hoping to get...
PennDOT sued over ditch at issue in fatal motorcycle wreck
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s transportation agency dug a ditch and didn’t tell anyone, and it cost a motorcyclist her life, the victim’s family says in a new civil lawsuit. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 11/10/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- POTTSVILLE- According to Pottsville Police Chief John Morrow, on Thursday November 3, 2022, just after 1:00pm, Pottsville police responded to the intersection of East Laurel Blvd and North Progress Ave for a report of a 2-vehicle accident. A 2005 Ford...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lackawanna County polls are closed
SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
Murder suspect could be staying with family in central Pa.: police
A man suspected of fatally shooting another man last weekend in Berks County could be staying with family in Lebanon, authorities said Friday. Reading police have been searching for 24-year-old Jabar M. Hill since Nov. 5, when police said Hill was involved in the killing of 38-year-old Jefferson Etienne, of Pottstown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
wkok.com
Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision
COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
skooknews.com
Speeds Reduced on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill, Luzerne, and Lebanon Counties Due to Weather Conditions
PennDOT is making use of their variable speed limit signs due to the weather conditions on the Interstate 81. As of 3:15pm, Friday, the speed limits on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound between the interchanges at Interstate 80 in Luzerne County to Interstate 78 in Lebanon County have been reduced to 55 miles per hour.
Unwelcome guest discovered passed out in man's home
Anthony Township, Pa. — An Allentown man was incarcerated on criminal trespassing charges in Lycoming County. A man said he came home from work around 5:15 p.m. on Oct. 31 and fell asleep on the couch around 2:15 a.m. Just after 7:30 a.m., Nov. 1, he said he found a man passed out facedown on the floor. The home is near the 100 block of Bauder Road, Armstrong Township. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Editorial: Keep calm and get to bottom of Luzerne County paper fiasco
Accountability, preventing a repeat should be focus of election probe. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It is too early, despite the loud protestations of many, to make a final judgment on the paper fiasco that emerged during Election Day on Tuesday. But it’s not too early to point out, as many surely have, the absurdity of it, and the need to pinpoint the cause.
