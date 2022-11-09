Williamsport, Pa. — Some Lycoming County government employees will be seeing a pay increase as part of a new countywide compensation policy passed by the commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. The plan will see over 180 employees get a pay increase and this was referred to as the "first phase" of the county's ongoing work to increase pay across the workforce. The new policy passed in a 2-1 vote that saw...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO