Luzerne County, PA

WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Investigation into Election Fraud in Kingston

KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County compensation policy updated for first time in 24 years

Williamsport, Pa. — Some Lycoming County government employees will be seeing a pay increase as part of a new countywide compensation policy passed by the commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. The plan will see over 180 employees get a pay increase and this was referred to as the "first phase" of the county's ongoing work to increase pay across the workforce. The new policy passed in a 2-1 vote that saw...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision

COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announces resignation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation. Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job. Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House

Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lackawanna County polls are closed

SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County

Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County votes Republican

Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

