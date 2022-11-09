Read full article on original website
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Investigation into Election Fraud in Kingston
New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run...
Lycoming County compensation policy updated for first time in 24 years
Williamsport, Pa. — Some Lycoming County government employees will be seeing a pay increase as part of a new countywide compensation policy passed by the commissioners at Thursday’s meeting. The plan will see over 180 employees get a pay increase and this was referred to as the "first phase" of the county's ongoing work to increase pay across the workforce. The new policy passed in a 2-1 vote that saw...
Coal Township Asks State Court to Reconsider Permit Fees Decision
COAL TOWNSHIP — The fight is still not over between Coal Township and Northumberland County over permit fees for the county prison campus. The News-Item reports Coal Township is asking the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to reconsider its decision to affirm a Lycoming County Judge’s order that it repay over $267,000 to the county in permit fees.
Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announces resignation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Wednesday night’s Luzerne County Council meeting, the county manager announced his resignation. Eyewitness News crews at the meeting say Luzerne County Manager, Randy Robertson, announced his plans to resign from the position just five months after he took the job. Robertson said in a brief interview on Wednesday before […]
Luzerne County manager resigns, residents voice election concerns
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Voter frustration was on display following Luzerne County’s Election Day ballot paper shortage at the polls. Dozens of county residents who showed up to call for accountability and change were on hand to hear a bombshell announcement. Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson announced his resignation just five months after he was […]
Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House
Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
Judge extends voting hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania after paper shortage
A judge in Pennsylvania agreed to extend voting by two hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after a paper shortage was discovered at polling places. The county’s voting deadline was extended from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. under an emergency court order by Judge Lesa S. Gelb of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Gelb, […]
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
Lackawanna County polls are closed
SCRANTON — Polls are closed in Lackawanna County. Staffers finished counting mail-in ballots at 8:05 p.m., according to Beth Hopkins, Lackawanna County elections director. As of Monday, 211 mail-in ballots lacked a signature, date or both and a few more trickled in Tuesday. All day long, voters believing they forgot to sign or date ballots visited the county Government Center to correct the defect, Hopkins said. Former Lackawanna County Director of Elections Marion Medalis is managing the ballot corrections, she said.
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
Carbon County votes Republican
Carbon County voters voted heavily for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election balloting, returning state Rep. Doyle Heffley to Harrisburg for another two-year term as the representative of the 122nd Legislative District. Meanwhile, county voters favored the GOP candidates for U.S. Senator, PA Governor and U.S. House of Representatives, although in each of those three races returns to dart indicate the Republican candidates lost their races.
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
PSP: South Williamsport man robbed of guns and medical marijuana
SUSQUEHANNA TWP., LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary that happened in a home in Susquehanna Township. A South Williamsport man was robbed of over $1,100 worth of items which included two firearms and medical marijuana. It happened in the 400 block of W....
